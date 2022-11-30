Opponents seek rehearing on northern Cayuga County solar project

A month after a state board approved plans for a large-scale solar farm in the town of Conquest, a group of local residents has formally asked for part of that approval to be reconsidered.

The Rural Preservation and Net Conservation Benefit Coalition, which expressed concerns about the impact the project will have on the town's rural character and the environment throughout the multi-year state review process, filed a rehearing petition on Monday with the Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment.

The siting board on Oct. 27 approved Florida-based Next Era Energy's application to build a 200-megawatt solar generation facility on leased land. The $215 million solar farm will include 900 acres of solar panels, equipment and buildings situated on a 2,300 total project land footprint.

In approving the application, the siting board ruled that Next Era must make revisions to its wetlands restoration and impact mitigation plan, enact limits on Sunday construction activity, relocate some existing snowmobile trails and reduce some visual and landscape impact.

The Rural Preservation group would like additional conditions placed on the project in order to mitigate the impact on wild birds.

"RPNCBC provides substantial evidence regarding the potential for avian impacts associated with the Project, the inadequacies of pre-application avian studies, and the need for adequate post construction monitoring, with the option for remedial action if an adverse impact is detected," the rehearing petition states. "The (siting board approval order) fails to address unrebutted evidence in the record that preapplication studies are insufficient to quantify potential adverse effects to wildlife."

The petition is asking the siting board to adjust its approval order to include a finding that NextEra's avian impact studies were inadequate, to require additional studies during and after project construction and to allow the state to impose changes on the project "should any substantial adverse impact to avian species be identified during construction or operation of the Garnet Solar facility."

For its part, NextEra filed with the siting board on Nov. 16 that it was accepting the siting board's order.

The proposed project, called Garnet Energy Center, would be among the largest solar farms in the state. In addition to installing hundreds of acres of solar arrays, NextEra would construct access roads, electric collection lines, a collection substation and electrical interconnection facilities, including a 345 kilovolt (kV) switchyard connecting its generated power to the nearby New York Power Authority Clay to Pannell transmission line.

Next Era has touted economic development benefits the project would bring to the area, including about 225 construction jobs and potential payment-in-lieu-of-taxes revenue under agreements that would need to be negotiated with local government officials. The siting board said the Conquest solar facility would generate enough annual power for 32,000 average-sized homes, and it would remove carbon dioxide in an amount equivalent to taking 15,000 cars off the roads.