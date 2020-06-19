Ortt, Niagara County Republican, will lead NY Senate GOP

Ortt takes over a conference that is facing an uphill battle to reclaim the majority. Democrats hold 40 of the 63 seats in the Senate. Several Senate Republicans, including state Sen. Jim Seward who represents parts of Cayuga County, are retiring at the end of this year.

Ortt is a military veteran. He joined the New York Army National Guard in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks. He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008. His professional background includes working as a personal financial analyst.

His public service career began in 2007 when he was appointed by the North Tonawanda Common Council to serve as the city treasurer. He was elected to a full four-year term later that year.

In 2008, North Tonawanda voters decided to merge the city clerk and treasurer offices. Ortt was the city's first clerk-treasurer.

Ortt was elected mayor of North Tonawanda in 2009. He served as mayor until his election to the state Senate in 2014.

New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy highlighted Ortt's experience in a statement Friday.

"Rob is a fighter who knows how to win tough battles, and that's exactly what's needed as we fight to win back control of the state Senate and put an end to (Gov. Andrew Cuomo's) dictatorial reign and the extreme left policies that are destroying this state," Langworthy said.

