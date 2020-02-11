Oswego County Democrats back Dana Balter for Congress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While Balter lost to Katko by 20 percentage points in Oswego County, she received nearly the same number of votes that Colleen Deacon, who ran for Congress in 2016, received in a presidential election year. Balter netted 9,295 votes, while Deacon got 9,312 votes. Balter topped Deacon's performance in the county by nearly six percentage points.

In a tweet Monday, Balter said she's proud to receive the Oswego County Democrats' endorsement.

"This November, we're going to finish the job we started — together," she said.

Balter, Conole and Misso will participate in the Onondaga County Democratic Committee's designation meeting Saturday. The committee is the largest Democratic organization in the 24th district, which includes part of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties.

Regardless of who wins the Onondaga County committee's designation, a primary is likely. The primary election would be held June 23.

No matter who wins the Democratic nomination, Prosser believes they can win in November.

"We're just thrilled to have three such qualified candidates running in the Democratic primary," he said.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

