Cayuga and other rural counties will continue to have seats on the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation board, but they will have significantly less power than representatives in larger cities and counties.

The changes to the 17-member OTB board were included in the 2023-24 state budget approved by lawmakers and signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The board's current membership was terminated and local governments must appoint new members.

One of the reforms is a new weighted voting system that gives more power to larger municipalities. Representatives from the largest counties in the region, Erie and Monroe, will have the most votes — 24 for Erie's representative and 20 for Monroe's. The member representing Buffalo will have 10 votes, while Rochester's will have eight votes. Niagara County's representative will also have eight votes.

Smaller, rural counties in the region will have fewer votes. Cayuga County's representative will have three votes. Members from four counties — Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca and Wyoming — will each have one. Representatives from a pair of counties, Genesee and Livingston, will have two.

Critics of the change include U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican who represents Cayuga and several other counties within the Western Regional OTB. She blasted the "highly politicized backroom deal" that led to the termination of the current board members and the adoption of the new voting system. She added that the role of rural counties "has been greatly diminished."

"Now more than ever, when crime rates are skyrocketing, taxes are soaring and people are fleeing the state at unprecedented rates, Governor Hochul should be focused on correcting these problems, not destroying the Western Regional OTB," Tenney said.

Western Regional OTB operates branches in seven counties, including one in Auburn. The most prominent location is Batavia Downs in Genesee County.

The reforms included in the state budget are a response to controversies involving the Western Regional OTB's leadership. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli conducted an audit that found the OTB spent more than $121,000 on perks, including tickets to sporting events, for board members and employees. A separate audit found that Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of the OTB, did not maintain records regarding his use of an official vehicle.

State Sen. Tim Kennedy, a western New York Democrat, introduced OTB reform bills to address problems found in the audits. He also sponsored a bill that would reshape the OTB's membership, not its voting system.

Kennedy authored the language that was included in the final budget to establish a new weighted voted system based on population.

But Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould says the reform measure will limit the county's representation on the board and have a negative impact. Shelley Stein, chair of the Genesee County Legislature, also panned the change.

"Successful leadership of (Western Regional OTB) is due to consistent leadership by rural counties that provided seed funds to operate and own (Western Regional OTB)," Stein said. "Our rural county leadership has experience in managing municipalities, providing value to owners of (Western Regional OTB) and especially safeguarding investments made by our taxpayers of Genesee County."