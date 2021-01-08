Other members of Cayuga County's state legislative delegation get committee assignments

Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, a Republican from Wayne County who is beginning his second term as a state legislator, has a new leadership post in the Assembly Republican Conference. He has been named minority conference secretary by Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay.

Along with the leadership role, Manktelow will serve on five Assembly committees: Banks, Environmental Conservation, Local Government, Small Business and Veterans.

"My experience as a farmer also will be helpful in working on environmental issues that face people in the 130th Assembly District and beyond," Manktelow said. "These are good committee appointments for me and for our district."

A newcomer to the county's state legislative delegation, state Sen. Peter Oberacker, has been named ranking member of two Senate committees. He is the top Republican on the Senate Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse and the Committee on Internet and Technology.

The seat on the internet and technology panel will give Oberacker, R-Schenevus, a role in discussing broadband expansion, which is a major issue in his district. He represents the 51st Senate District, which includes six towns in southern Cayuga County.