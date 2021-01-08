Other members of Cayuga County's state legislative delegation get committee assignments

As state Sen. John Mannion was named chairman of the Senate Committee on Developmental Disabilities, other members of Cayuga County's legislative delegation received their committee assignments.
State Sen. Pam Helming, who is in her third term and is now the dean of the county's state legislative delegation, is the ranking Republican member of two committees: Housing, Construction and Community Development; and Insurance.
Helming, R-Canandaigua, is also serving on four other committees: Agriculture; Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business; Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation; and Racing, Gaming and Wagering.
Her assignments as a ranking member of two panels will allow her to work on subjects relevant to her district, which includes a portion of Auburn and several towns in Cayuga County.
"The Housing Committee oversees important issues such as affordable housing for seniors, homeownership programs and the revitalization of our communities, including our shoreline communities along Lake Ontario," Helming said. "The Insurance Committee oversees legislation and regulations for the insurance, banking and financial services industries, which manage trillions of dollars in assets, provide important services to consumers and contribute significantly to our local and statewide economies."
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, a Republican from Wayne County who is beginning his second term as a state legislator, has a new leadership post in the Assembly Republican Conference. He has been named minority conference secretary by Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay.
Along with the leadership role, Manktelow will serve on five Assembly committees: Banks, Environmental Conservation, Local Government, Small Business and Veterans.
"My experience as a farmer also will be helpful in working on environmental issues that face people in the 130th Assembly District and beyond," Manktelow said. "These are good committee appointments for me and for our district."
A newcomer to the county's state legislative delegation, state Sen. Peter Oberacker, has been named ranking member of two Senate committees. He is the top Republican on the Senate Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse and the Committee on Internet and Technology.
The seat on the internet and technology panel will give Oberacker, R-Schenevus, a role in discussing broadband expansion, which is a major issue in his district. He represents the 51st Senate District, which includes six towns in southern Cayuga County.
"High-speed broadband is a major need and many in my district and across upstate New York are being held back because they are unable to access this critical service," he said. "In fact, I am the only sitting senator unable to access high-speed broadband while at home. Regulatory roadblocks standing in the way of broadband expansion must be eliminated and additional funding to expedite growth is also needed."
Oberacker will also serve on the Education, Health, Higher Education and Judiciary committees in the state Senate.
The state legislative session began on Wednesday. Due to COVID-19, many committee meetings will likely be held online.
