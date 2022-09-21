Outside groups begin ad blitz in competitive CNY race for Congress

With less than two months to go until the general election, three outside groups are ramping up their presence in the 22nd Congressional District race.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and House Majority PAC unveiled TV ads that are now airing in the Syracuse and Utica markets.

Two of the ads target the candidates in the race, Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with House Republicans, criticizes Conole's support of a COVID-19 relief bill that passed in 2021.

A Congressional Leadership Fund spokesperson confirmed that the ad is part of the $1.7 million ad reservation the super PAC made in the 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a portion of Oswego County.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's first TV ad in NY-22 pans Williams' abortion stance. In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Williams has reiterated his anti-abortion position.

The ad's message is similar to Conole's first campaign commercial of the general election race. That ad sought to raise abortion as a top issue in the 22nd district race.

According to the DCCC, the ad is "part of the committee's previously announced in key battleground districts." National Democrats have identified NY-22 as a top target.

House Majority PAC, which is aligned with House Democrats, released a 15-second digital ad that highlights Conole's background and touts his pledge to "take on corporate special interests over price gouging so families can thrive."

Conole graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and is an Iraq War veteran. He served as a defense policy adviser at the Pentagon.

The ads show how both parties view the 22nd district race. Democrats view it as a pickup opportunity after the previous Syracuse and Utica districts were represented by Republicans. The GOP hopes to keep the seat in Republican hands — part of the party's push to win back the House majority.