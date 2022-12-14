Overstreet-Wilson, Auburn school board member, running for city council

Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson will not seek a third term on the Auburn school board as she launches her campaign for a city council seat.

Overstreet-Wilson informed the Cayuga County Democratic Committee that she intends to run for Auburn City Council in 2023. Two of the council's four seats will be on the ballot next year.

"My personal, professional and educational experiences, as well as my decades of community leadership, have prepared me for this great opportunity," she wrote in a letter to the committee.

Overstreet-Wilson is in her second term as an Auburn school board member. Her current term ends in 2023. She told The Citizen that she decided not to run for another term on the school board but expressed her gratitude "for the trust the community gave me to represent the best interests of our students in the district."

In her letter to the local Democratic committee, Overstreet-Wilson highlighted her educational background and involvement in the community. She has a master's degree in management from Keuka College and a doctorate in educational leadership from St. John Fisher University. She launched a consulting business, EID BLUEPRINT, and is an adjunct sociology professor at Cayuga Community College. She is a former executive director of Westminster Manor in Auburn.

She is also the president of the Booker T. Washington Community Center's board of directors and vice president of the Auburn/Cayuga NAACP. After former Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring local governments to develop police reform plans, she was asked to serve on a working group that helped draft the local strategy.

With Overstreet-Wilson's announcement, there are three Democrats in the race for city council. Christina Calarco, a Cayuga County legislator, chose to run for a council seat instead of a second term on the county Legislature. Terry Winslow, a retired Auburn firefighter, is also seeking the party's nomination. The party will likely designate two candidates to run for council seats, but any candidate who doesn't get the endorsement could force a primary.

The last time there was a Democratic primary for city council was in 2013. Terry Cuddy, Bill Graney and Debby McCormick were the candidates in that race. Cuddy and McCormick were the top vote-getters and advanced to the general election.

The candidates are running for two seats held by councilors Jimmy Giannettino, a Democrat, and Tim Locastro, a Republican. Giannettino, who is in his second term, is running for mayor. He announced his candidacy after longtime Mayor Michael Quill said he would not seek a fifth term next year.

Locastro is undecided on running for reelection. So far, no other Republicans have announced bids for city offices.

Overstreet-Wilson thinks her leadership abilities and skills set her apart in the city council race.

"I am confident with your endorsement as a candidate I will win a seat on the city council and continue to build on the incredible work council has done," she said. "There is a greatness about Auburn, our renowned historical significance and dedication to community inclusivity is something we all can be proud of."