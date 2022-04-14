Owasco council approves expanding town's ethics board

OWASCO — The Owasco town council voted on Thursday to expand the membership of the municipality's ethics board after a councilor, who was its chair, was removed after raising ethical concerns as the committee looks into those complaints.

Councilor Fred Cornelius was removed at a Feb. 10 council meeting. Cornelius had informed the town the ethics board would look into concerns he had on Owasco government payments for work he had questioned, but the other council members voted to replace Cornelius as the chair at that meeting.

A public hearing to discuss adding two members to the existing three-person ethics board was held during a regular town council meeting at Owasco Town Hall Thursday.

About five minutes into the meeting, Cornelius made a motion for the resolution on the agenda to open the hearing be moved up. That was approved, and the resolution was approved, opening the hearing. Around an hour later into the meeting, the council reached the resolution to close the public hearing.

Owasco Town Supervisor Ed Wagner asked if anyone in the audience wanted to say anything about the expansion, but no one responded. The council closed the hearing.

When the council reached the resolution to modify the town's code to expand the ethics committee to five people, Wagner said council wouldn't nominate anyone for those seats at the meeting, and they could advertise for the seats. Wagner then turned to Councilor Jeremy VeVone, who is the new chair of the ethics board.

"Jeremy, your committee can decide whoever you want to recommend," Wagner said. "I'll let Jeremy take the lead on that."

The council unanimously approved expanding the ethics board to five members. That board, legally required in the state, is intended to provide advisory opinions to town officers and employees, according to the town's code.

Before the councilors went into executive session, VeVone said the ethics board is looking into Cornelius' concerns and has been gathering relevant information. VeVone said the board expansion wouldn't delay the process. He said the committee is following its current written procedures.

"A few times a week, we've been receiving our (replies) back from our information requests, and we're meeting and gathering and receiving and discussion (on) what's the next steps," VeVone said. "It's a work in progress."

Cornelius, a retired lieutenant with the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, voted to expand the ethics board despite no longer serving as its chair. He had previously clashed with other town officials regarding his concerns, with Town Wagner previously saying Cornelius' concerns are without merit.

One of Cornelius' concerns is connected to Richard Knaul, a former Owasco town council member who is a retired town water and sewer department administrator, receiving payment from the town for what Cornelius said was previously described to be "volunteer" work. Earlier this year, Knaul issued the town an itemized bill for his services, totaling over $6,000. During an Owasco council meeting in January, Cornelius contended he had previously been told Knaul was volunteering and wasn't on the payroll.

At the Feb. 10 meeting, Cornelius asked the town's ethics board to investigate his concerns, including an incident involving work by elected Owasco Highway Superintendent Robert Bruno that was done at 69 Melrose Road, private property in the town.

Cornelius formerly led the ethics board, but Wagner pointed out at the Feb. 10 meeting that the ethics committee expired at the end of December and hadn't been renewed, so as of that point in February, the town didn't have an ethics board. Cornelius said the town code said that the ethics board, legally required in the state, needs to include a member or officer with the town and two other residents of the town, with Luke Carnicelli and Rachel Czyz previously being appointed.

The council ultimately voted for VeVone to head up the ethics board over Cornelius. A special meeting to select the other two members of the ethics board was then set for later that month. Carnicelli and Czyz were ultimately approved for the new ethics group at that special meeting.

During that Feb. 10 meeting, Cornelius talked about privately contracted work done on Melrose Road by Bruno and a town employee and private employee of Bruno's. Cornelius said the town employees received compensation and the resident at that property billed the town, with the town later paying $3,000.

Bruno and the employee found what was believed be an mistake made by a previous town contractor in which a sewer line was not properly connected to a lateral that connected to the private property's residence. Cornelius contends that upon finding the issue, Bruno should have stopped working on as a private employer and instead should have worked on it as a town employee on town time. Wagner said after the issue was discovered, Bruno put town employees, some of whom are also his private company employees, to work on it. Cornelius requested the ethics board look into his concerns regarding the payments to Knaul and Bruno.

During the special meeting Feb. 24 to appoint two people to the ethics board, VeVone said Carnicelli and Czyz said they wished to stay and VeVone noted other people indicated interest in the ethics board. Carnicelli and Czyz were appointed to the board by council, and it approved a motion to hold a public hearing to modify the town's code to expand the members of the ethics board to no more than five.

Cornelius, during another point in the meeting, said Knaul was essentially running the sewer department despite no longer being a town employee, adding a part of Bruno's town salary is picking up the work that Knaul had done before his retirement.

Cornelius told council he contacted the Public Integrity Bureau of the New York State Attorney General and the state fraud unit of the state Comptroller's Office about his concerns. Wagner later said Knaul was taking care of duties such as paperwork, documentation and more while Bruno was doing the physical work.

Earlier this month, Cornelius said his requests to the state agency hadn't gained much traction but work was being done internally to potentially resolve his concerns.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

