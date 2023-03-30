A program that monitors the Owasco Lake Watershed is in jeopardy after the Cayuga County Legislature voted not to execute an agreement between the county and Finger Lakes Institute, which oversees the research project.

Despite having the support of a majority of legislators present at Tuesday's meeting, the resolution was defeated based on the weighted vote count. The final weighted vote tally was 387 against and 362 in favor of the resolution. One legislator, Michael Didio, did not attend the meeting. Another, Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman, attended virtually but was unable to vote because of technical issues.

McNabb-Coleman, D-Sennett, represents the district with the largest weighted vote count (86). If she voted for the resolution, it would have passed. She told The Citizen that she would have supported the agreement between the county and Finger Lakes Institute.

Similar agreements have been approved in the past. The Citizen found that the county Legislature passed resolutions with unanimous support in 2020, 2021 and 2022 to execute one-year contracts with the Finger Lakes Institute for the monitoring program. The latest vote was on a contract that would run from April 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024.

Opposition to the research program emerged as legislative committees reviewed the resolution. At a planning committee meeting on March 8, Legislator Mark Strong, whose district includes part of the watershed, quizzed Steve Lynch, director of the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development, about the monitoring initiative and the Finger Lakes Institute.

In his line of questioning, Strong, R-Moravia, asked why the Finger Lakes Institute was selected for the project. The institute, which is part of Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, has been researching Owasco Lake since 2005.

Lynch explained that the Finger Lakes Institute conducts the research, maintains records related to its study and develops conclusions based on scientific findings.

"This monitoring has been going for 12 to 13 years at this point," he said, adding that "it would be very challenging to jump ship and have somebody else come in and start all over again."

Strong also questioned the costs associated with the project. Lynch told him that the price hasn't changed in years but he would provide a summary of the costs. The allocation — $21,690 — accounts for 0.01% of the county's $170 million budget. Most of the funding ($18,690) would cover "ongoing professional services and targeted research," with an additional $3,000 for the creation of an online portal to host the data.

Another concern raised by Strong is that Finger Lakes Institute is the sole source of the information.

"We take whatever they say as gospel and that's the way we govern our lake?" he asked. Lynch responded, "This is an ongoing research project. I would ask you to consider the benefit of staying with a research team that is a qualified lab for doing work year in and year out rather than trying to go out each time and get a different team to do it."

When the full legislature considered the resolution, the vote was largely along party lines. Two Republicans, Chairman David Gould and Legislator Jim Basile, joined the Democratic caucus in supporting the resolution. Six members of the GOP caucus opposed it, including three legislators — Chris Petrus, Lydia Patti Ruffini and Robert Shea — who represent towns that get drinking water from Owasco Lake.

With the program's future unclear, it is possible that the county Legislature could reconsider the resolution at a future meeting. Gould, R-Fleming, noted that the rules allow any legislator to bring a resolution to the floor at a full legislature meeting.

But the outcome of Tuesday's vote surprised Gould, who supports the Finger Lakes Institute's work.

"I don't know why the votes were the way they were," he said. "I voted yes for it because I know how much work has gone into it."