Paper or reusable? Cayuga County-area grocery stores prepare for NY plastic bag ban

As you enter Wegmans Food Markets in Auburn, there is a reminder of the statewide ban on single-use plastic bags that takes effect March 1.
Across from where the carts are stored, the supermarket has a large rack of reusable bags available for purchase. You can buy reusable plastic bags for 99 cents or cloth bags for $4.99. There are more reusable bags displayed near the store's checkout counters and self-checkout area.
For customers who opt not to buy reusable bags, Wegmans will offer paper bags for a 5-cent fee. The proceeds from the fee will be donated to the Food Bank of Central New York.
Wegmans isn't waiting until March to eliminate single-use plastic bags from its stores. On Monday, plastic bags will be removed from the supermarket chain's New York stores.
Other Cayuga County-area grocery stores are preparing for the ban. The Citizen contacted another chain, Tops Markets, and three local supermarkets for details on how they're adjusting to the impending statewide ban.
What is the ban?
The ban on single-use plastic bags was included in the 2019-20 state budget. However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers agreed to wait until 2020 for the law to take effect.
The prohibition targets the carryout plastic bags used at grocery stores and other retailers. Stores can offer paper bags to customers. Cities and counties have the option of imposing a 5-cent fee on paper bags. Sixty percent of the fees collected would go to the state. The remaining 40% would go to the local government.
There is an exemption for certain plastic bags, such as bags used for storing meat or produce.
Tops
Tops has stores in Auburn, Elbridge and Skaneateles. The western New York-based supermarket chain has other locations across upstate.
Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager of Tops Markets, said the stores will "continue to stay the course and follow the proposed law."
"This will allow our shoppers time to make any necessary adjustments," Sautter said.
Tops is selling reusable bags and their Totes for Change bags. A portion of the proceeds from purchases of the Totes for Change bags is donated to charitable organizations.
Tops also plans to offer paper bags for a 5-cent fee. Like its Totes for Change bags, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of paper bags will be donated to local charities "that are in alignment with our mission of eradicating hunger and improving the lives of children," Sautter said.
Union Springs Shurfine Supermarket
Nicole Murray-Casbohm, store manager at the Union Springs Shurfine Supermarket, has been posting updates on the store's Facebook page as a way of educating customers about the plastic bag ban.
In the last update published Jan. 13, Murray-Casbohm wrote that the store is using plastic bags "until they are gone." There will be a 5-cent fee for paper bags and reusable bags are available for purchase.
The reusable bags cost $1.19. There are hot/cold bags available for $2.99, according to Murray-Casbohm. Other varieties of reusable bags are on special order, she said, and she's hoping to have more reusable bags in February that the store can sell two for $1.
Murray-Casbohm told The Citizen that once the store's inventory of plastic bags is gone, they won't order more.
"We wanted a head start in it so people are more prepared," she said. "Some have already started bringing in their own bags."
Ed and Jean's Market
The grocery store in Port Byron will begin phasing out carryout plastic bags in February.
Ryan Moon, the store manager at Ed and Jean's, said they will have reusable and paper bags available for customers.
"It's going to be different," Moon said. "It's something you don't think about. If you don't have a bag, what are you going to do? It's going to be a culture change."
He thinks it will have more of an effect on customers than the business. The store uses an average of 10 cases of bags a week. With the ban in effect, the purchase of single-use plastic bags will no longer be an expense.
For Ed and Jean's, there is another concern. Cuomo wants to ban single-use polystyrene foam containers. The store has an ice cream shop. Purchasing alternatives to polystyrene foam containers will be "expensive," Moon said.
Maxwell Food Store
The small grocery store in Auburn, like Ed and Jean's, is making adjustments before the ban takes effect.
Scott Maxwell, the store's owner, said the ban is more of a concern for customers. While the customers aren't opposed to eliminating plastic bags, they will need to remember to bring their own bags or purchase bags when they're at the store.
There are some reusable bags for sale in the store, Maxwell said. They have plastic reusable bags for 99 cents. He's hoping to get other bags, including a 50-cent option.
The store is working through its plastic bag inventory. Once it gets low, Maxwell said they likely won't reorder more.
"When we're done with them, we're done with them," he said.
While Maxwell isn't opposed to the bag ban, he criticized the state's process. He said there are "unanswered questions" about aspects of the ban.
With the bag ban, Maxwell thinks the state acted before they "thought it all through."
"It's not like stores are against the idea," he said. "I think most of your grocers are understanding that we need to do something for the environment. It's just too bad that they don't take and come up with the whole answer."
