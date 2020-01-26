Paper or reusable? Cayuga County-area grocery stores prepare for NY plastic bag ban

"It's going to be different," Moon said. "It's something you don't think about. If you don't have a bag, what are you going to do? It's going to be a culture change."

He thinks it will have more of an effect on customers than the business. The store uses an average of 10 cases of bags a week. With the ban in effect, the purchase of single-use plastic bags will no longer be an expense.

For Ed and Jean's, there is another concern. Cuomo wants to ban single-use polystyrene foam containers. The store has an ice cream shop. Purchasing alternatives to polystyrene foam containers will be "expensive," Moon said.

Maxwell Food Store

The small grocery store in Auburn, like Ed and Jean's, is making adjustments before the ban takes effect.

Scott Maxwell, the store's owner, said the ban is more of a concern for customers. While the customers aren't opposed to eliminating plastic bags, they will need to remember to bring their own bags or purchase bags when they're at the store.

There are some reusable bags for sale in the store, Maxwell said. They have plastic reusable bags for 99 cents. He's hoping to get other bags, including a 50-cent option.