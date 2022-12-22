Parting gifts: Katko gets $20M for Cayuga County, CNY projects in spending bill

With less than two weeks to go in his fourth and final congressional term, U.S. Rep. John Katko secured more than $20 million for projects in Cayuga County and central New York.

The earmarks are part of the $1.7 trillion spending bill that will fund the federal government through the 2023 fiscal year. Centro will receive $3 million for its bus rapid transit line and other improvements in the city of Syracuse, while Syracuse Hancock International Airport will get $2.5 million for a centralized communications system.

Other notable projects include $2.4 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete its Great Lakes coastal resiliency study, $2 million for the Food Bank of Central New York to expand its distribution center and $1 million for the Rescue Mission Alliance of Central New York to design a new multi-use building with office, retail and warehouse space.

The spending bill includes more than $6 million for Cayuga County projects. The largest of these is $2.5 million for sewer system upgrades in the town of Owasco. Auburn Community Hospital will receive $2 million to support its new cancer treatment center. Cayuga County will get $1 million to buy new 911 emergency radio equipment and there is $560,000 for the Cayuga County Water and Sewer Authority to install a new water line in the town of Sennett.

"These projects will have a transformational effect on our community by improving public transportation, bolstering our local health care system, protecting Lake Ontario's southern shoreline, combating food insecurity, expanding access to clean drinking water and supporting victims of child abuse," Katko, R-Camillus, said in a statement.

Two bills authored by Katko are also part of the larger omnibus package. The spending bill includes his measure to increase funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline from $12 million to $50 million and separate legislation that expands access to mental health services for Medicare recipients.

Congress is working to pass the bill before the end of the week. The Senate was expected to vote on it late Thursday, with the House to follow on Friday.

When the House considers the legislation, it will be one of Katko's last votes as a member of Congress. He is retiring after representing four counties, including Cayuga, since 2015.

"Throughout my eight years in Congress, I have focused on delivering results for central New York," he said. "As I close out my term, I am proud to once again deliver meaningful results for our community."