Passion for politics passed down to Danny Fitzpatrick, candidate for NY Assembly GOP nod

"It got me kickstarted that maybe there's something to this political thing," Fitzpatrick said.

His interest in politics was ingrained at a young age. He was born and raised in LaFayette. His mother, Diane, is a state Court of Claims judge. His father, William, is the longtime Onondaga County district attorney.

"I remember distinctly my father being called away for all sorts of murder scenes and crimes as a kid," Danny Fitzpatrick said. "We had to have mugshots taped to the front door because people had threatened to murder my family over the course of the years. You get used to seeing which mugshots were up to be aware of that person. If that person is at the door, they're here to kill you. That was definitely a different aspect of growing up the son of a DA and a local politician-turned-judge."

Fitzpatrick recalls his mother campaigning for LaFayette Town Board while she was pregnant with his brother, Sean. In 1996, Diane Fitzpatrick was a delegate for Bob Dole at the Republican National Convention in San Diego.

"That really got me engaged because 7-year-old Danny was so positive Bob Dole was going to be president of the United States," he said. "Obviously, that did not happen."