Paths to victory: How Mannion or Renna can win close Auburn-area NY Senate race

Angi Renna

Renna, R-Manlius, is in a good position after the early voting and election night count. She received 53% of the vote (63,299 votes) and is ahead by 7,228 votes.

If the absentee count began Thursday, Renna would need to win 40.85% of the absentees (16,143 of 39,513 votes) to capture the 50th district seat.

The path to victory for Renna begins with the Republican ballots breaking her way. The number of GOP absentees account for 61.05% of the total she needs to win the election.

She also ran on the Conservative Party line, so that could be at least 444 more votes for Renna. And she was the endorsed Independence Party candidate, although it's unclear whether those voters would be loyal to the party and back its candidate or if they are small-i independents who could break either way. Renna should get some votes from this group, but others may vote for Mannion.

No candidate can win without picking up support from unaffiliated voters. With nearly 9,400 absentees returned by these voters — almost as many as the GOP absentees — these votes will decide the race.