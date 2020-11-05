Paths to victory: How Mannion or Renna can win close Auburn-area NY Senate race

After the early and Election Day vote tally gave Republican Angi Renna a 7,228-vote lead over Democrat John Mannion, absentee ballots will decide the 50th state Senate District race.
For both candidates, there is an obvious question: What is their path to victory?
There are nearly 40,000 absentee ballots to count and an unknown number of affidavit ballots. Because of the large number of absentees, there is a possibility that Mannion, D-Geddes, could overcome his deficit and win the race. But there are plenty of votes there for Renna to hold on and become the 50th district's new senator.
The absentees
According to updated numbers provided by the Cayuga and Onondaga county election boards, there have been 39,513 absentee ballots returned in the 50th district.
There are 17,838 ballots returned by registered Democrats, 9,855 from Republicans and 9,379 from voters not enrolled in a party. There are an additional 2,441 ballots returned by voters enrolled in a minor party, such as the Conservative, Independence or Working Families parties.
A vast majority of the absentee ballots returned are in Onondaga County (36,985), while 2,528 ballots have been returned in Cayuga County.
These numbers could increase over the next five days. The election boards can accept absentee ballots if they were mailed and postmarked by Nov. 3. — Election Day.
|SD-50 Absentees
|Cayuga
|Onondaga
|Total
|Democratic
|1249
|16,589
|17838
|Republican
|690
|9,165
|9855
|Conservative
|53
|391
|444
|Working Families
|6
|48
|54
|Green
|10
|73
|83
|Libertarian
|3
|64
|67
|Independence
|107
|1,660
|1767
|SAM
|0
|1
|1
|Blank-No Party
|409
|8,970
|9379
|Other- VD
|0
|15
|15
|WEP
|1
|5
|6
|REFORM
|0
|4
|4
|Total
|2528
|36,985
|39513
|Requested
|2,970
|43,695
|46,665
Angi Renna
Renna, R-Manlius, is in a good position after the early voting and election night count. She received 53% of the vote (63,299 votes) and is ahead by 7,228 votes.
If the absentee count began Thursday, Renna would need to win 40.85% of the absentees (16,143 of 39,513 votes) to capture the 50th district seat.
The path to victory for Renna begins with the Republican ballots breaking her way. The number of GOP absentees account for 61.05% of the total she needs to win the election.
She also ran on the Conservative Party line, so that could be at least 444 more votes for Renna. And she was the endorsed Independence Party candidate, although it's unclear whether those voters would be loyal to the party and back its candidate or if they are small-i independents who could break either way. Renna should get some votes from this group, but others may vote for Mannion.
No candidate can win without picking up support from unaffiliated voters. With nearly 9,400 absentees returned by these voters — almost as many as the GOP absentees — these votes will decide the race.
If all the GOP, Conservative and Independence ballots go for Renna (unlikely because you will have some voters that choose the opposing candidate), Renna would need at least 4,077 votes from other voters to fend off Mannion. That's about 43.5% of the unaffiliated voters. And it doesn't factor in whether she will pick off some Democrats, which is possible.
John Mannion
After netting 56,071 votes (47%) on election night, Mannion needs to catch and pass Renna to win the 50th district race.
Based on the updated numbers released Thursday, Mannion would need to win 23,371 of the 39,513 absentee ballots (59.15% of the vote) to win the election. Winning nearly 60% of the vote is never easy, but there is one reason why Mannion's path to victory may be easier than Renna's.
There have been 17,838 absentee ballots returned by Democratic voters. That's a significant chunk — 76.3% — of the votes Mannion needs to win the election. The Democratic absentee ballots outnumber the GOP votes by 7,983, which is enough to overtake Renna.
Mannion should get a bump from the small number (54) of Working Families Party absentees — he is the party's endorsed candidate — and should win some support from Independence Party voters. (They tend to be independent in elections and may not back the party's preferred candidate.)
And then there are the 9,379 unaffiliated voters. Democrats say that Mannion won 70% of unaffiliated voters during early voting. If he repeats that performance during the absentee ballot count and the Democratic ballots go his way, he wins the election.
What's next?
Cayuga County begins canvassing on Saturday. Onondaga County will begin its absentee ballot count on Monday.
Renna's campaign has taken action that could result in the ballots being impounded before they are counted. If that happens, a state Supreme Court judge would oversee the count. That could affect when — and how quickly — the ballots are counted.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
