People urged to fight for reproductive rights at Auburn rally

AUBURN — Gwen Webber-McLeod questioned the motives of opponents of abortion and reproductive rights.

"Young women, this is not only an attempt to deny you what you do with your body. This isn't about babies, this is about power and control, period," she said, to the cheers and claps of the crowd.

Webber-McLeod, president and CEO of Auburn-based business Gwen Inc., was one of multiple speakers at a reproductive rights rally at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center Saturday. Many speakers emphasized that they feel abortion is health care, asked people to vote in upcoming elections and referenced the U.S Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision late last month.

That 1973 ruling gave Americans a constitutional right to abortion services, and its revocation is expected to lead to about half the states banning or limiting abortion. Several people at the event wielded signs or wore shirts referencing the court's recent decision or abortion and reproductive rights in general. The gathering was organized by longtime women's healthcare organizer Meghon Roberts and registered nurse (BACK) Alana Stillman. All of the money raised at the rally was set to go to the Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York.

At the beginning of her remarks, Webber-McLeod mentioned that she and fellow Auburn businesswomen would picket in front of the Auburn Fire Department and Auburn Police Department in the 1980s to argue for equal access to civil service jobs.

"The fact that we still have to stand here and now we're talking about access to reproductive health for women is disgusting to me," Webber-McLeod said.

She also asked that people be aware of anti-abortion efforts in Cayuga County, adding that some local politicians "support national efforts to deny me, my daughter, every woman I know, every girl I know, a right to decide what to do with my body. I refuse to stand around.

"So I'm saying that if this issue really maters to you, it's important that you showed up at this event, but don't stop here. Watch your county legislators, watch your state politicians, watch your national politicians and let them know you will not be silent," Webber-McLeod continued.

Before the event began, people talked among themselves and went to the nearby booths. Friends Kristina Stephens, David Brill, Michayla Fredette and Emma Jarvis wore shirts that bore words such as "HEALTHCARE IS HEALTHCARE," "NOT YOUR CHOICE NOT YOUR PROPERTY" and "NO ONE'S CHOICE BUT MINE." All four, all from Auburn, said the recent Supreme Court decision prompted them to want to attend the event. They noted that they hadn't known the Auburn community to mobilize for issues such as abortion rights until recently, but added that they were happy with the turnout. Jarvis said she was happy to see people out in Auburn "who are willing to support the cause."

"It is just good to be a part of it and see it," Fredette said. "We're in a red area, you see (former U.S. President Donald) Trumps signs, everything, all of the time, you don't really see pro-women anything ever, so it's really nice to be a part of this and to stand for something."

One of the speakers, Hillary Warner, manager of outreach and education programs for the Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, said "personal medical decisions about your sexual and reproductive health that affect your wellbeing and future should be made by you and only you," which garnered massive applause from attendees. She noted that abortion currently remains legal in New York but 26 states "are certain or likely to ban abortion" affecting women and trans and non-binary people who can become pregnant. She mentioned resources such as Planned Parenthood and abortionfinder.org, a website where people can search for verified abortion providers.

Nada Odeh, co-founder of Women's March Syracuse, spoke about her experiences as a woman who immigrated to the United States from Syria in 2013, saying the Middle East views America as "where your freedom is, where you can express your voice." She expressed frustration with having to fight for women's rights and abortion rights in the United States, and talked about the importance of channeling one's anger.

"We're angry right now, but our anger is just like bubbles in the air if we do not make it into action," Odeh said. "Abortions rights is health care."

After all the speakers talked, attendees marched through the downtown Auburn streets before coming back to the center.