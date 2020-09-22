Peter Oberacker hopes to use business, government experience if elected to NY Senate

"I think the culmination of my business background and local government experience has formed me into who I am today," he said.

Both elements of his background could help him if he's elected to serve in the state Senate. One of his takeaways from being a local elected official is the need for better communication between the state and local governments, especially when there is funding involved and how that money is spent. As a state lawmaker, he says he would aim to improve those lines of communication.

Based on his business experience, he outlined three "Rs" to help boost the economy: Reward, resources and relief. He believes that existing businesses should be rewarded for staying in New York.

"I think a lot of times we get caught up in trying to attract new businesses to New York and what I've heard frequently and I've even kind of felt it myself is 'Wait a minute, I'm here. I'm paying taxes. What can you do to reward me for being a good business?'" Oberacker said. "That could go a long way to stemming the tide of businesses leaving."

With a focus on resources, he wants to make it easier for businesses to understand what funding and other aid is available to them. And the relief part of his platform would focus largely on mandate relief so that it's easier to do business in New York.