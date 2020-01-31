Peter Oberacker, Otsego County legislator, running to succeed NY Sen. Seward

He's also been a member of the local fire department and Masonic lodge. He is married to his wife, Shannon, and they have two adult children.

"I believe that my experience in business and public service allows me to continue the great work of our Senator Jim Seward," Oberacker said. "I will be ready to serve on day one."

As of Friday, Oberacker is the only Republican in the race to succeed. A Democrat, Jim Barber, officially announced his candidacy in December — before Seward said he wouldn't seek re-election.

The 51st district covers a large swath of upstate New York. It covers nine counties, including all of Cortland, Otsego and Schoharie counties. Portions of Cayuga, Chenango, Delaware, Herkimer, Tompkins and Ulster counties are also in the district.

Republicans hold an enrollment advantage in the district. As of Nov. 1, there were 64,506 active GOP voters and 53,741 active Democrats in the 51st.

"I look forward to meeting the people of this district and earning the nomination and going on to work hard to earn the votes and confidence of all the residents of the district," Oberacker said.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0