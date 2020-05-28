Phase haze: Cayuga County, CNY may not advance in reopening process after all

It wasn't until a radio interview with WAMC's Alan Chartock on Thursday that Cuomo addressed the second phase. He touted the phased approach as the "smartest data-based reopening plan in the country" and noted that, for five regions, the first phase ends Friday.

But Cuomo didn't say the regions could proceed with phase two. He said "international experts" will review the data and determine whether the regions should move forward.

"We are going to ask them to analyze it and if they sign off and say go to phase two, andiamo," Cuomo said. Andiamo is Italian for "let's go" or "we go."

Cuomo's comments surprised central New York leaders because the region is meeting the state-imposed metrics for the phased reopening process. COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital deaths and new hospitalizations haven't spiked over the last two weeks. There are enough hospital and intensive care unit beds available, testing is exceeding the minimum standard set by the state and the region has more than the required number of contact tracers.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman said in an interview with The Citizen Thursday she was told that phase two would begin "on or around (June 1)." Friday became the target because it marked two weeks since the beginning of phase one.