Phase tooth: NY dentist offices allowed to reopen

It was like pulling teeth, but dental offices will be allowed to reopen in New York after all.
There was some confusion because dentists believed they would be included in the second phase of the state's reopening process. When the state shut down non-essential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic, dentist offices were limited to emergency care.
Five regions, including central New York, entered phase 2 on Friday. But when the state issued guidance for which businesses could open, dentists weren't included.
That changed on Sunday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced dental practices could reopen Monday "as long as they follow health and safety guidelines that the state is laying out and that we have been discussing with them."
The guidelines, a 12-page document posted on the governor's website, requires dentist offices to modify or restrict access to waiting rooms, remove "frequently touched objects," such as magazines and pens, reduce on-site workforce to necessary staff, require patients and visitors to wear face coverings except when receiving dental care and a 15-minute buffer after a dental visit before cleaning a dental operatory.
The state is also requiring screening of patients and staff before entering dental offices, according to the guidelines. And the offices must maintain a log of dentists, hygienists, other providers and visitors who had contact in the facilities.
Dentists in Auburn say they are ready to reopen for more patients after being limited to emergency procedures over the last two months. Dr. Jeff Graceffo, an Auburn dentist who operates a practice with Dr. Thomas Hogan, said their office will take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Graceffo shared that they will have a "parking lot waiting room," which means that patients will be asked to wait inside their vehicles before their appointments. Patients will be asked to call the office when they arrive and once the staff is ready, the patient will receive a return call asking them to come to the door. Patients will have their temperatures taken at the entrance and then escorted to the operatory, where they will be asked screening questions to determine if they have been exposed to COVID-19.
For staff, Graceffo said they will wear N95 masks instead of surgical masks while providing dental care.
Other Auburn dental offices are seeking to add to their supplies of personal protective equipment. April Miles, the chief operating officer for East Hill Medical Center, said they are purchasing more equipment to prepare for a phased reopening of the offices. They will open for pediatric cleanings, dentures, extractions and night guards. Patients will be contacted this week.
"The team is eager, we all want to jump in but we want to be calculated in our effort because we want to make sure we are the safest we can be for them and for the safety of our patients," Miles said.
Dr. Michael Brady, an oral surgeon in Auburn and a member of Auburn Community Hospital's board of directors, believes dentistry was one of the hardest-industries by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because offices had to limit services, many suffered financial losses. At Brady's office, employees were furloughed.
There was uncertainty for dental offices because they weren't included in a phase, Brady added. But now that they can reopen, albeit with stringent rules, Brady hopes patients won't shy away from dental care due to COVID-19 fears.
"This is going to be a whole different world ... The dental office is the business you can go to feel the most protected."
Graceffo is eager to return to a more normal workload. He emphasized the safety guidelines they must follow and the importance of having patients receive regular care.
Before the pandemic, Graceffo said there were treatment plans developed that may have required urgent, not emergent, care. But during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, patients who had to delay care began experiencing pain or had infections.
"Getting them back into a preventive schedule will allow us to prevent these emergent situations, which is the whole goal of dentistry," he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
