Phase tooth: NY dentist offices allowed to reopen

Dentists in Auburn say they are ready to reopen for more patients after being limited to emergency procedures over the last two months. Dr. Jeff Graceffo, an Auburn dentist who operates a practice with Dr. Thomas Hogan, said their office will take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Graceffo shared that they will have a "parking lot waiting room," which means that patients will be asked to wait inside their vehicles before their appointments. Patients will be asked to call the office when they arrive and once the staff is ready, the patient will receive a return call asking them to come to the door. Patients will have their temperatures taken at the entrance and then escorted to the operatory, where they will be asked screening questions to determine if they have been exposed to COVID-19.

For staff, Graceffo said they will wear N95 masks instead of surgical masks while providing dental care.

Other Auburn dental offices are seeking to add to their supplies of personal protective equipment. April Miles, the chief operating officer for East Hill Medical Center, said they are purchasing more equipment to prepare for a phased reopening of the offices. They will open for pediatric cleanings, dentures, extractions and night guards. Patients will be contacted this week.