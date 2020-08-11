Political forecasters consider John Katko vulnerable, move CNY House race ratings

"Still," the Washington Post's Amber Phillips wrote, "Trump lost this district by four points and could perform even worse, which would be just what Democrats need to finally unseat Katko."

Katko's perceived vulnerability is also reflected in the shifting race ratings. Two political forecasters — Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball — rate the 24th district race as "leans Republican," which means that Katko is still favored. But the rating was "likely Republican" before Balter won the Democratic primary in June.

Another forecaster, Inside Elections, has moved the rating further in Balter's favor. The publication now rates the race as "tilt Republican," which is one step closer to becoming a toss up.

Inside Elections believes this race will be Katko's toughest reelection bid. While they also mentioned Katko's fundraising advantage, the publication added that television commercials aren't expensive in the Syracuse media market.

"(Balter) should have plenty of support from outside groups and Trump will likely lose the district by more than he did in 2016," Inside Elections wrote.