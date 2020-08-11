Political forecasters consider John Katko vulnerable, move CNY House race ratings

Democrats haven't been successful in two prior attempts to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, but national observers think the third time could be the charm.
One Washington, D.C.-based publication, Roll Call, ranked Katko, R-Camillus, as the fifth-most vulnerable member of Congress and the second-most vulnerable among House Republicans.
While Roll Call noted Katko's past electoral success and his strength as an incumbent, it also highlights the effect of national politics on the 24th Congressional District race and central New York's disapproval of President Donald Trump, whom Katko has endorsed.
The Washington Post also views Katko as a vulnerable incumbent. In its rankings of the top 10 seats most likely to flip this year, the 24th district was sixth. The story mentions the release of a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee poll that showed Democratic challenger Dana Balter leading by three points. But Katko still has a large financial advantage in the race — according to the July filings, he had $1.3 million more than Balter.
"Still," the Washington Post's Amber Phillips wrote, "Trump lost this district by four points and could perform even worse, which would be just what Democrats need to finally unseat Katko."
Katko's perceived vulnerability is also reflected in the shifting race ratings. Two political forecasters — Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball — rate the 24th district race as "leans Republican," which means that Katko is still favored. But the rating was "likely Republican" before Balter won the Democratic primary in June.
Another forecaster, Inside Elections, has moved the rating further in Balter's favor. The publication now rates the race as "tilt Republican," which is one step closer to becoming a toss up.
Inside Elections believes this race will be Katko's toughest reelection bid. While they also mentioned Katko's fundraising advantage, the publication added that television commercials aren't expensive in the Syracuse media market.
"(Balter) should have plenty of support from outside groups and Trump will likely lose the district by more than he did in 2016," Inside Elections wrote.
The 24th district contest is a high priority for both parties. Democrats identified Katko as a 2020 target early in the election cycle. After Balter won the primary, outside groups released polling that showed Balter ahead or running even with the GOP congressman.
Republicans do think that Katko can withstand another tough challenge. Balter had a late surge in 2018 that tightened the race, but he held on for the win. He still has a large campaign war chest and, like Balter, will receive help from outside groups.
Since the general election campaign officially began in late June, there have been more than 10 ads released in the 24th district — an indication of how each party views the importance of this race. Balter, who didn't unveil her first 2018 general election ad until late August, has already released four campaign commercials. Katko released his fourth campaign ad last week.
Democrats do have a growing enrollment advantage in the 24th. When Katko was first elected in 2014, active Democrats outnumbered Republicans by a little over 2,000. Six years later, there are now 13,000 more active Democrats than GOP voters in the district.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.