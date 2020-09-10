Politico: Race for Congress between Dana Balter, John Katko now a 'toss up'

One forecaster, Inside Elections, updated the rating in the Democrats' favor twice. The rating initially moved to lean Republican. Later, it shifted to tilt Republican — one step away from becoming a toss up.

Two publications, Roll Call and the Washington Post, consider Katko as one of the most vulnerable House Republican members.

The race is generating interest from outside groups. The DCCC and National Republican Congressional Committee have already invested in multiple television commercials. Democratic and GOP-aligned organizations have been paying for ads in the district.

That doesn't include the ads paid for by the candidates. Between Balter and Katko, the campaigns have released 15 television commercials — most of which were unveiled over the summer. The high volume of TV ads is an indication that a lot of money is being invested in the 24th district race.

The race could be affected by the addition of a third candidate to the ballot. Steve Williams, a Democrat and Syracuse attorney, has been restored as the Working Families Party candidate in the district. Williams was considered a placeholder for the ballot line and the plan was for Balter to replace him as the Working Families' candidate.