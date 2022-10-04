Poll: Brandon Williams leads Francis Conole by five points in CNY race for Congress

Republican candidate Brandon Williams holds a five-point lead over Democrat Francis Conole in the 22nd Congressional District race, according to a new Spectrum News/Siena College poll released on Tuesday.

The survey of 453 likely voters found 45% support Williams, a U.S. Navy veteran and tech entrepreneur. Forty percent say they will vote for Conole, a U.S. Navy veteran and former defense policy adviser at the Pentagon.

The key for Williams: He leads by 23 points, 51 to 28%, among independents. That's significant in a district where there are 26,000 more Democrats than Republicans.

Williams also leads by 15 points, 51 to 36, with male voters. Conole has a six-point lead among women, 45 to 39%.

Conole holds a three-point lead, 44 to 41%, in Onondaga and Oswego counties, although the Oswego portion of the district is small. Onondaga is the largest county in NY-22.

In Madison and Oneida counties, Williams leads by 21 points, 54 to 33%.

Most 22nd district voters (63%) say the country is heading in the wrong direction, with only one-quarter of voters believing it's on the right track.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has a 42% favorable rating in the district. But a majority of voters (53%) say they have an unfavorable opinion of the sitting president.

The two congressional candidates are unknown to most NY-22 voters. Conole is viewed favorably by 23% of voters, with 22% of voters saying they have a negative opinion of him. Fifty-five percent said they don't know or refused to share their opinion of the Democratic nominee.

Williams' favorable rating is 19%, with the same percentage of people saying they have an unfavorable opinion of the GOP candidate. Most voters (62%) say they don't know him or refused to answer.

The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 5.1%, which shows that it's a tight race in NY-22.

Republicans are hoping to capture the new district that contains parts of two existing districts held by GOP members, U.S. Reps. John Katko and Claudia Tenney. Katko is not running for reelection and Tenney chose to run in the neighboring 24th district.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a GOP super PAC, has made more than $2.5 million in ad reservations in the district — a sign that they believe Williams has a good shot of winning the seat.

Democrats view NY-22 as a pickup opportunity. House Democratic leadership has invested in Conole. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the House Democrats' campaign arm, is running ads in the district.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.