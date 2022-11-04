Poll: Francis Conole pulls ahead of Brandon Williams in CNY race for Congress

One month ago, Democratic candidate Francis Conole trailed Republican Brandon Williams by five points in the 22nd Congressional District.

Now, it's Conole who is in the lead.

A Spectrum News/Siena College poll released on Friday found that Conole, D-Syracuse, has a four-point lead, 46 to 42%, over Williams, R-Sennett, in the 22nd district. The lead is within the margin of error of plus or minus 5%. Siena surveyed 432 likely voters in the district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small part of Oswego County.

It is a significant swing in the 22nd district race after Williams led 45 to 40% in the last Siena poll. Two keys for Conole: his support among independent voters and strong backing from women.

"Conole has opened a six-point lead with independents (45 to 39%), after trailing by double digits last month," Siena pollster Steve Greenberg said. "Additionally, while Williams continues to lead among men — 15 points last month, 16 points now — Conole has increased his lead among women from six points to 21 points."

The latter could be due to Conole making abortion rights a top issue in the 22nd district race. From the start of the general election campaign, he has highlighted the differences between himself and Williams on abortion. While Williams has said he supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest and if the mother's life is in jeopardy, he opposes abortion and supports the Supreme Court's ruling that ended the constitutional right to abortion granted by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Conole has said he supports abortion rights and would vote to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law.

There is still a geographic split in the race. Conole leads by 16 points, 53 to 37%, in Onondaga and Oswego counties. Williams is up 51 to 35% in Madison and Oneida counties.

In the last Siena poll, Conole had a three-point lead (44 to 41%) in Onondaga and Oswego counties, while Williams led by 21 points (54 to 33%) in Madison and Oneida counties.

After more voters said in the last poll that they didn't know Conole or Williams, both have increased their name recognition in the 22nd district. Conole's favorability rating is 35% and he is viewed unfavorably by the same percentage of voters. Less than a third of voters (30%) said they don't know him or refused to answer.

Williams is viewed favorably by 26% of voters, but 38% said they have an unfavorable opinion of the GOP nominee. Thirty-six percent said they don't know or refused to answer.

While Conole has taken the lead in the new poll, there are openings for Williams. Nearly two-thirds of voters (64%) say the country is heading in the wrong direction. That includes most independents (56%) and even 45% of Democrats. In the head-to-head race between Conole and Williams, 9% of voters are undecided.

But there are some advantages for Conole. Even though more voters have an unfavorable view of Democratic President Joe Biden, 46% view him favorably. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, leads by three points (48 to 45%) over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin. And a plurality of voters (48 to 45%) want Democrats to control the House of Representatives.

"Over the last several weeks — as millions of dollars have been spent applauding and attacking Williams and Conole, and the Micron deal was announced — a small Republican edge has turned into a small Democratic edge," Greenberg said. "In a district with slightly more Democrats than Republicans, which Biden carried by seven points, anything can happen in these final days."