Poll: Half of NY voters say Cuomo should not resign amid sexual misconduct allegations

More than three-quarters (78%) of the 805 registered voters surveyed by Siena said they heard either "a great deal" or "some" of the reporting about the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. But a plurality of those voters (41%) said they either don't know or have no opinion on whether the governor committed sexual harassment. Thirty-five percent said he has, while 24% said he hasn't.

Democratic voters are split, with 29% saying he has committed sexual harassment and 28% saying he hasn't. But 43% of Democrats say they either don't know or have no opinion.

While 50% of voters are OK with Cuomo remaining as governor, a majority of those surveyed prefer another candidate for governor in 2022. According to the poll, 52% said they would prefer someone else, while 34% said they would reelect Cuomo for a fourth term.

According to the Siena poll, it's the lowest percentage of voters who've said they would reelect Cuomo since the college began asking the question in its November 2020 poll. In its poll released in February, 46% of voters said they would vote to reelect Cuomo.

Cuomo's favorability has also taken a hit, with 43% of voters have a positive view of the governor. It's a significant drop for Cuomo, whose favorability soared during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

