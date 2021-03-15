Poll: Half of NY voters say Cuomo should not resign amid sexual misconduct allegations

Despite multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a new Siena College poll found half of New York voters don't believe he should resign.
Fifty percent of voters said Cuomo, a Democrat who is in his third term as governor, should not resign, while 35% said he should step down. Fifteen percent either didn't know or had no opinion.
"While many elected officials — Democrats and Republicans alike — have called for Cuomo's resignation ... the voters of New York say Cuomo should not immediately resign," Siena pollster Steve Greenberg said Monday.
There are party-line splits on whether Cuomo should resign, with 64% of Republicans saying he should step down. However, more than 60% of Democrats and a plurality of independents (46%) say he should not resign.
Seven women have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment or misconduct. Most of the allegations have been made by current or former aides. One aide alleged last week that Cuomo groped her after she was asked to assist him with a phone issue at the Executive Mansion, where the governor resides.
New York Attorney General Letitia James is overseeing an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. Last week, she appointed two attorneys to lead the inquiry.
Separately, the state Assembly launched an impeachment probe into the claims against the governor. Cuomo could become the second governor impeached in New York state history.
More than three-quarters (78%) of the 805 registered voters surveyed by Siena said they heard either "a great deal" or "some" of the reporting about the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. But a plurality of those voters (41%) said they either don't know or have no opinion on whether the governor committed sexual harassment. Thirty-five percent said he has, while 24% said he hasn't.
Democratic voters are split, with 29% saying he has committed sexual harassment and 28% saying he hasn't. But 43% of Democrats say they either don't know or have no opinion.
While 50% of voters are OK with Cuomo remaining as governor, a majority of those surveyed prefer another candidate for governor in 2022. According to the poll, 52% said they would prefer someone else, while 34% said they would reelect Cuomo for a fourth term.
According to the Siena poll, it's the lowest percentage of voters who've said they would reelect Cuomo since the college began asking the question in its November 2020 poll. In its poll released in February, 46% of voters said they would vote to reelect Cuomo.
Cuomo's favorability has also taken a hit, with 43% of voters have a positive view of the governor. It's a significant drop for Cuomo, whose favorability soared during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.