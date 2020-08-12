Poll: John Katko has 3-point lead over Dana Balter in CNY House race

The poll found that nearly three-quarters of voters (74%) either strongly favor or somewhat favor term limits for members of Congress. Thirteen percent either somewhat oppose or strongly oppose the idea, while 12% aren't sure.

Among NY-24 voters who support term limits, A vast majority (76%) said they would support limiting members of Congress to three terms, or six years. Eighteen percent said congressional representatives should be limited to six terms in office.

Voters were also asked whether they knew if Katko supports term limits for members of Congress. Most of the respondents (75%) weren't sure, while 12% said he doesn't support limiting congressional terms.

U.S. Term Limits said that the GOP congressman "opposes" its pledge, which asks candidates to support a constitutional amendment that would limit House members to three terms and U.S. senators to two six-year terms. Katko's campaign said that it hasn't seen the pledge.

However, Katko does support term limits. He has been a proponent of term limits and believes House and Senate members should serve no more than 12 years (six terms for the House, two for the Senate) in office.