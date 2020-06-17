Potential three-way race in November a major issue in NY Assembly GOP primary

But if he doesn't win the primary, he's ready to run on the Conservative and Independence lines. He said in an interview with The Citizen that he wouldn't drop out of the race. In that scenario, he wouldn't have major party backing. But he thinks he could appeal to all voters in the district, including Democrats.

Lemondes believes his military career is an asset — he's a retired Army colonel — and noted that the military is apolitical.

"There's only one person in this race that's ever served both parties, both presidents, in a professional apolitical fashion," he said. "Sometimes that takes a lot of discipline. I bring a lot of discipline. I could sit down and talk to a group of Democrats just as easily and just as comfortably as I can to a group of Conservatives, Republicans or Independents."

Many Republican leaders are supporting Lemondes in the 126th district race. Dadey and Cayuga County Republican Chairwoman Roberta Massarini are backing his candidacy. He recently received retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch's endorsement. Finch said in a statement that he trusts Lemondes to succeed him in the state Assembly.

The effect of a three-way race wouldn't be limited to Republicans. Carabajal said that having two opponents instead of one would alter her strategy.