Potential three-way race in November a major issue in NY Assembly GOP primary

A mailer sent by Republican state Assembly candidate John Lemondes' campaign outlines the problem the GOP could face after the June 23 primary election.
The mailer, which was sent to Republican voters in the 126th Assembly District, lists six races in which there were two GOP candidates on the ballot in a three-way contest. In each of those campaigns, the Democratic candidate only needed a plurality of the vote to win the election.
Lemondes' campaign raised that possibility because he is guaranteed two lines — the Conservative and Independence parties — for the November election. If he loses the primary to Danny Fitzpatrick, a Republican who serves as town supervisor in LaFayette, there will be three candidates on the general election ballot. Dia Carabajal, a Democrat and former Auburn city councilor, is the other.
Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey worries about what could happen if Fitzpatrick wins the GOP primary. With Fitzpatrick on the Republican line and Lemondes as the Conservative and Independence candidate, Dadey said the split would not be good for his party.
"Just from my own personal experience in 2004, it's never good when two Republicans are on the ballot in November," Dadey added.
In 2004, Dadey challenged Republican state Sen. Nancy Larraine Hoffmann in the 49th Senate District's GOP primary. Dadey secured the Conservative and Independence endorsements, but Hoffmann won the primary election. David Valesky was the Democratic candidate in the race. Valesky defeated Hoffmann by 742 votes.
There are similarities between the 49th district in 2004 and the 126th district. The 126th, like the 49th 16 years ago, has 5,000 more GOP voters than Democrats. The 126th district includes portions of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.
Fitzpatrick compared Dadey's 2004 run to Lemondes' bid this year. He criticized Lemondes for the mailers which, in Fitzpatrick's view, say "if you don't vote for me, I'm going to subvert the process in an attempt to split the Republican vote because I don't like what the Republican voters think and you have to do what I say."
"What a terrible message and what a nasty and negative message," Fitzpatrick said.
If Fitzpatrick wins the GOP primary, he's confident he can with the general election without the support of the Conservative and Independence parties — two lines that usually align with Republicans. He noted that his father, Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, won reelection in a three-way race in 2019.
Even though there were Democratic and Conservative candidates on the ballot, the elder Fitzpatrick won with 53% of the vote.
"It's not like I know a little thing about it," Danny Fitzpatrick said. "I managed it."
Lemondes is confident about his ability to win in a general election, too. He hopes to win the Republican primary, which would give him the three lines in the general election against Carabajal.
But if he doesn't win the primary, he's ready to run on the Conservative and Independence lines. He said in an interview with The Citizen that he wouldn't drop out of the race. In that scenario, he wouldn't have major party backing. But he thinks he could appeal to all voters in the district, including Democrats.
Lemondes believes his military career is an asset — he's a retired Army colonel — and noted that the military is apolitical.
"There's only one person in this race that's ever served both parties, both presidents, in a professional apolitical fashion," he said. "Sometimes that takes a lot of discipline. I bring a lot of discipline. I could sit down and talk to a group of Democrats just as easily and just as comfortably as I can to a group of Conservatives, Republicans or Independents."
Many Republican leaders are supporting Lemondes in the 126th district race. Dadey and Cayuga County Republican Chairwoman Roberta Massarini are backing his candidacy. He recently received retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch's endorsement. Finch said in a statement that he trusts Lemondes to succeed him in the state Assembly.
The effect of a three-way race wouldn't be limited to Republicans. Carabajal said that having two opponents instead of one would alter her strategy.
"From this point of view, the other side just needs to figure out what's happening," she said. "As far as I'm concerned, I just need to kind of wait and see what's going on."
Absentee ballot voting continues in the district. In-person voting began Saturday. The nine-day early voting period concludes Sunday, June 21. Election Day is Tuesday, June 23.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
