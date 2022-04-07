Preliminary Auburn city 2022-23 budget includes possible 2.28% tax levy boost

AUBURN — The early proposed 2022-23 budget for the city of Auburn calls for a potential 2.28% tax levy increase.

City Manager Jeff Dygert presented the preliminary spending plan to Auburn City Council at its meeting Thursday. The slides for the presentation said the first draft budget includes a tax levy bump of 2.28%, or $285,000. The general fund would come to $43,949,604, with a 7.7%, or $3.1 million, hike over the 2022 revised budget.

Dygert said at the meeting the the city's current draft funding gap — which he said is "the difference between the revenues we project going in and the expenditures going out" is around $3.4 million. He said there are various ways the city can cover that shortfall, including federal American Rescue Plan Act funds issued to the city that can be utilized for this purpose. Some of the city's fund balance could also be used.

"We have a healthy fund balance right at the moment, that's around $5 million. That's at the high end of what we're allowed to have in the fund balance," Dygert said.

Dyger added the budget proposal includes a total tax rate decrease of 14.9%. However, the proposed tax rate would be lower because of the recently enacted increase in assessed value on most city properties. Due to this, the lower tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value may not necessarily translate into a lower property tax bill for individual property owners. Dygert said over the course of the budget process over the next several weeks, that 14.9% figure "may fluctuate a little bit."

The early spending plan was built around a 6.3% bump in sales tax over the actual 2021 collections for sales tax, which comes to about $650,479, Dygert said.

"What we are actually seeing over the last several months is about a 20% increase in sales tax collections over 2021, " he said. "So there's some significant room here. We don't want to get too aggressive with it, but there is some room to reasonably expect that we will collect more in sales tax than what we've projected here."

The presentation said solid waste collection rates will need to increase in order to cover a $1.18 million deficit in the solid waste fund. A presentation regarding recommendations on this is currently set for the April 28 council meeting.

After Dygert, the council heard presentations regarding municipal utilities, public works, office of planning and economic development and code enforcement, city clerk and engineering departments.

During a 10-minute break between presentations, Councilor Jimmy Giannettino stressed the budget proposal the council heard was early, with staff recommendations in a process that will continue for a couple months.

"I think what you're seeing tonight is a very fiscally sound budget, this possible budget," he said.

He praised the potential tax rate decrease, and he said he was looking forward to the rest of the budget process. In relation to the property assessments, he said those are on the value of one's property.

"My assessment went up $50,000 but it's only $2,500 off the bank appraisal from three years ago, so the assessment process, it's in line. I'd rather have my house assessed what it's worth and have a lower tax rate, right, because your house is what it's worth and the tax rate's lower," Giannettino said. "So I think basically it's getting everything in line."

Earlier in the meeting, the council approved the 2022 retail water rate. The resolution for the adoption said it will be a "new retail quarterly water rate of $3.35 per hundred cubic feet and a new retail monthly water rate of $2.99 per hundred cubic feet to be effective May 1, 2022."

Council Timothy Locastro was the sole no vote against the impending change.

"An increase is an increase. Whether it's a water increase, sewer or a tax increase, I won't vote for any increase. When you're in business, if you run short, you figure out a way not to run short," he said. "I think this city needs to do that in some situations. I mean, the taxpayers are getting hit with increase after increase after increase and it's got to slow down"

Locastro praised the work of the utilities department. Giannettino said the increase will be based on the amount one uses, "it's not an increase across the board."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

