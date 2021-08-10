'Prepared to lead': Kathy Hochul, with Auburn ties, will make history as first female NY governor

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I had an aunt and uncle who lived in Auburn," she said. "So I would literally come down the road — my uncle would pick me up — and I'd have a big bag of laundry and I would leave with some cookies. It was always a nice, pleasant experience — clean clothes and cookies — on my way back to campus."

When reached Tuesday, after Cuomo announced his resignation, Quill said New York will be "well-served" by Hochul once she is sworn in as governor.

"She's down-to-earth and she truly cares and is interested in how communities work and what the community and its leaders need to sustain that life," he said.

That sentiment was echoed by Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who expressed relief that Cuomo resigned instead of continuing to "drag out this process."

McNabb-Coleman is hopeful that, under Hochul's leadership, the state will focus on other issues, namely the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County and other counties in New York.

"I'm very encouraged that we'll have some direction and some consistency across our region and the state with our COVID response moving forward," she said, adding that Hochul is "a great friend to Cayuga County and "a very reliable, very intelligent leader."