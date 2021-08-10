'Prepared to lead': Kathy Hochul, with Auburn ties, will make history as first female NY governor

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has served at every level of government. In two weeks, she will take on her biggest responsibility yet.
Because of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation, which is effective in 14 days, Hochul will be sworn in as governor. She will be the first woman to serve as the state's top executive.
"I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down," Hochul, a Democrat, said Tuesday. "It is the right thing to and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York state's 57th governor."
The ascension to the state's highest office is a highlight of nearly three decades in public service for Hochul, a Buffalo native and Syracuse University alumna. She got her start on the Hamburg Town Board and later was Erie County clerk. It was in that position that she received statewide attention for her opposition to then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer's proposal to give driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants.
In 2011, Hochul won a special election to fill the congressional seat vacated by Chris Lee — the first time she would succeed a man who resigned in disgrace. She lost her reelection bid in 2012.
After taking a private-sector job, Hochul returned to politics. Cuomo asked her to be his running mate in 2014. Together, they won the race and were reelected in 2018 — for Cuomo, a third term, and Hochul's second as lieutenant governor.
While Cuomo largely remained in Albany and New York City, with the exception of occasional trips to different parts of the state, Hochul, who lives in Buffalo, crisscrossed New York. Her public schedule is often packed with events and she has made it a point to visit each of the state's 62 counties every year.
That schedule means she often meets face-to-face with local leaders — and that's allowed her to build relationships with elected officials across New York.
Hochul usually visits Cayuga County a few times a year. Her most recent stop was in July for the opening of the Cayuga Culinary Institute in Auburn. The project was partially funded by the state's $10 million grant to the city through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, one of the economic development programs created during the Cuomo administration.
It was at that ribbon-cutting ceremony that Hochul's close ties to local leaders were on display. Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, who introduced her at the event, called the lieutenant governor "a good friend" of Auburn. There was good-natured ribbing about her ties to Syracuse University — the mayor is a Notre Dame fan — and she retold the story of her connection to Auburn.
"I had an aunt and uncle who lived in Auburn," she said. "So I would literally come down the road — my uncle would pick me up — and I'd have a big bag of laundry and I would leave with some cookies. It was always a nice, pleasant experience — clean clothes and cookies — on my way back to campus."
When reached Tuesday, after Cuomo announced his resignation, Quill said New York will be "well-served" by Hochul once she is sworn in as governor.
"She's down-to-earth and she truly cares and is interested in how communities work and what the community and its leaders need to sustain that life," he said.
That sentiment was echoed by Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who expressed relief that Cuomo resigned instead of continuing to "drag out this process."
McNabb-Coleman is hopeful that, under Hochul's leadership, the state will focus on other issues, namely the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County and other counties in New York.
"I'm very encouraged that we'll have some direction and some consistency across our region and the state with our COVID response moving forward," she said, adding that Hochul is "a great friend to Cayuga County and "a very reliable, very intelligent leader."
Hochul will face challenges in her opening days as governor. The resurgence of COVID-19 is a problem affecting many parts of the state. The economic recovery is ongoing amid the pandemic. In five months, she will present her first executive budget — the kickoff of the annual state budget process and negotiations between the executive and state Legislature.
There is also a political question to consider: Will she seek a full term as governor? There are other Democrats, including state Attorney General Letitia James, who may be interested in the job now that Cuomo is gone. But Hochul, who has won two statewide elections on a ticket with Cuomo, could emerge as a formidable candidate with the benefit of having served a year as governor.
Hochul has not signaled yet whether she will run in 2022. For now, the focus is on taking office and the transition of power.
"New York will finally have its first female governor and we could not be in better hands," said Jay Jacobs, chairman of the state Democratic Committee.
