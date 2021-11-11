Presentation set for Monday on plan to rewater parts of Erie Canal in Cayuga County

The public is invited to learn more about a plan to rewater the Erie Canal between Port Byron and Brutus to support recreational boating.

The Cayuga County Planning & Economic Development Department and the Town of Brutus are holding a public information meeting to report the findings of Phase 1 of the Erie Canal Re-Watering & Trail Connections Project at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at the Weedsport High School cafeteria.

Phase 1 is a flood study to determine whether the portion of the Enlarged Erie Canal between Schasel Park in Port Byron and Aqueduct Park in the Town of Brutus can be “rewatered” to support recreational activities.

If the results of the Phase 1 flood study indicate that the canal can be rewatered successfully and without causing additional flooding, the project can move forward to Phase 2 – the design and engineering of the preferred solution to re-water the EEC, as recommended in Phase 1. This phase of the project will also include Erie Canal trail enhancements, such as new amenities, landscaping, and signage.

Officials point out that the project is still in the planning process and that there is no construction taking place in either phase.

A summary of the Phase 1 flood study says that to meet the project goal of providing a restored and reconfigured canal prism with 3 to 4 feet of navigation depth, planners evaluated the following alternatives:

• Do nothing: All existing features including natural gas main sheet pile protection blockage and overflow pipe at Schasel Park being retained.

• Alternative 1: Sheet pile blockage and overflow pipe at Schasel Park removed, new regulated dam at east end, no changes to Centerport Road bridge, and no new water sources.

• Alternative 2: Sheet pile blockage and overflow pipe at Schasel Park removed, new regulated dam at east end, dredging of canal prism to the original dimensions of the EEC, removal of the equalizing culvert at Centerport Road, and a replacement bridge at Centerport Road that spans the EEC, and no new water sources.

Evaluation criteria developed to evaluate alternatives against the do nothing alternative include flood elevations within the canal, flooding in the Village of Port Byron, dam safety compliance and consistency with project vision.

Based on comparison of the alternatives against the evaluation criteria, the engineering team from Bergman Associates recommends that the county implement Alternative 2, and the presentation on Monday will outline the findings of the Phase 1 flood study; the recommendations for Alternative 2; and the proposed scope of work and schedule for Phase 2.

Engineers will be available to answer questions from the public and elected officials.

Once the project team gathers feedback from the public, Bergmann Associates will develop the design and engineering solution necessary to ready the project for future funding and construction, with Phase 2 is intended to be completed by December 2022.

Questions regarding the report or about the public information meeting may be directed to Greg Hutnik at the Department of Planning and Economic Development at (315) 253-1483 or ghutnik@cayugacounty.us.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0