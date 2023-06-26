Tuesday is Primary Day in Cayuga County.

There are Republican primary elections in eight towns, including the race for the GOP nomination in the Cayuga County Legislature's 1st district (the towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory). A handful of incumbents in town-level races are also being challenged.

Who is running?

In District 1, Alan Simmons is challenging Legislator Jim Basile for the Republican line. Basile, R-Fair Haven, was elected to the county Legislature in 2021. He also serves as mayor of Fair Haven. Simmons, a two-term Ira town board member, has been endorsed by the GOP committees in the district.

The town-level races include Lisa Tortorello, the clerk/collector in the town of Conquest, facing Rochelle Daggett in the Republican primary. Richard Nielens Jr. is challenging Mentz Supervisor Mark Emerson in the GOP primary. In Montezuma, incumbent Marie Cronin and challenger June Smith are vying for the GOP nomination for town clerk.

Steven Cuddeback and David Denman are the candidates in the Republican primary for Niles supervisor. There is also a five-way primary for town board featuring Allan Badman, Clarence Edmonds, Joan Jayne, Bernard Juli and Tamara Severson. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election.

In Throop, Frederick Robinson Jr. is challenging Joe McBride, the incumbent town highway superintendent, in the GOP primary. Voters there will also choose four people who will represent the town on the county Republican Committee. The candidates are Michael Butler, Sarah Delfavero, Patricia McBride, Lydia Patti Ruffini, Edward Ringmacher, Frederick Robinson Jr., Bruce Ruffini, Paul Ryan and Nancy Jean Sullivan.

Victory has three Republican candidates — Robin Bartholomew, Mark Southwick and Victoria Wallace — vying for town board seats. GOP primary voters can choose up to two candidates. Six candidates — Trevor Cady, Patrick Coleman, Caleb Iozzio, Mark Quimby, Todd Scruton and Victoria Wallace — are seeking county Republican Committee seats. Voters can vote for any four candidates.

When and where to vote?

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be eight polling locations, one for each town where there is a primary election: Conquest Municipal Building, 1289 Fuller Road; Ira Town Hall, 2487 W. Main St., Cato; Mentz Town Hall, 14 Mentz Dr.; Montezuma Memorial Hall, 8102 Dock St.; Niles Town Hall, 5921 New Hope Road; Fair Haven Fire Department (Sterling), 14447 Fair Haven Road; Throop Town Hall, 7471 Robinson Road; and Victory Town Hall, 1323 Town Barn Road.