Primary election in Cayuga County: How to vote and what's on the ballot

There's a public health crisis, an economic collapse and many Americans protesting police brutality.
The election, though, must go on.
New York's congressional, state and local primary election is Tuesday, June 23. It's also the date of the rescheduled Democratic presidential primary, which was moved from April 28. The presidential primary was canceled, but a legal challenge led to its reinstatement.
What's on the ballot
For Democratic voters in Cayuga County, there are two races: The presidential and 24th Congressional primaries.
Eleven presidential candidates will appear on the primary ballot: Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, Michael Bennet, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang and Deval Patrick. Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee after securing enough delegates, is the only candidate who is still in the race.
In addition to voting in the primary, Democratic voters will select up to seven delegates who will represent the party at the convention in August.
There are two candidates in the 24th Congressional District primary: Dana Balter and Francis Conole. They are vying for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in the 24th district, which includes the western part of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties.
Balter, who has experience in academia and as a community organizer, was the Democratic nominee in 2018 and lost to Katko by five percentage points. Conole is a newcomer. He is a U.S. Navy veteran who served as a policy adviser to two defense secretaries at the Pentagon.
Republicans have a primary in the race to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch. Danny Fitzpatrick and John Lemondes are running for the GOP nomination in the 126th Assembly District, which includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.
Fitzpatrick has served as town supervisor in LaFayette, Onondaga County, and worked as a GOP political consultant. Lemondes is a retired Army colonel who now operates a farm in LaFayette.
The Conservative and SAM parties are holding elections for state committee seats. For Conservatives, there are 15 candidates and voters can choose 12. The candidates include Cayuga County Conservative Party Chairman David Pappert and Greg Rigby, who serves as a vice chair of the state party and is Pappert's predecessor. There are two candidates for one SAM Party state committee seat: Joan Aiello and Michaela Simpson.
New York is a closed primary state, which means the primaries are only open to voters who are enrolled in that party. For example, only registered Democrats are allowed to vote in the Democratic primaries.
How to vote
There are three ways you can vote in the primary election.
Absentee ballot. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order requiring election boards to send every eligible primary voter an absentee ballot application. The state also added the risk of COVID-19 as a temporary illness. To vote by absentee, voters must provide an excuse, such as a temporary illness.
A postage-paid envelope is included with the absentee ballot application and the ballot. The ballots must be postmarked by June 23, the day of the primary election.
Early voting. In-person voting begins Saturday, June 13. That's when the statewide nine-day early voting period commences.
In Cayuga County, there will be three early voting sites: Clifford Park Clubhouse, 81 Mary St., Auburn; Cato Town Office, 11320 Shortcut Road; and Venice Town Office, 2479 Route 34.
The early voting poll sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends (June 13-14 and June 20-21), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 15, and Thursday, June 18, noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, and Wednesday, June 17, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 19.
Early voting concludes Sunday, June 21. There won't be in-person voting on Monday, June 22, the day before Election Day.
Election Day. Most of the county's usual Election Day polling locations will be open on Tuesday, June 23.
There have been a few changes. The county elections board moved the poll sites from Auburn Grove and Northbrook Court to Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave. The poll sites at Boyle Center and Schwartz Towers will be moved to Clifford Park Clubhouse.
The polling location in the town of Moravia has been moved to the Moravia Justice Center, 48 W. Cayuga St.
Any voters whose polling place changed will receive notification in the mail. There is a list of poll sites online at cayugacounty.us/196/board-of-elections.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
