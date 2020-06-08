Primary election in Cayuga County: How to vote and what's on the ballot

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There's a public health crisis, an economic collapse and many Americans protesting police brutality.

The election, though, must go on.

New York's congressional, state and local primary election is Tuesday, June 23. It's also the date of the rescheduled Democratic presidential primary, which was moved from April 28. The presidential primary was canceled, but a legal challenge led to its reinstatement.

What's on the ballot

For Democratic voters in Cayuga County, there are two races: The presidential and 24th Congressional primaries.

Eleven presidential candidates will appear on the primary ballot: Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, Michael Bennet, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang and Deval Patrick. Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee after securing enough delegates, is the only candidate who is still in the race.

In addition to voting in the primary, Democratic voters will select up to seven delegates who will represent the party at the convention in August.