Primary election preview: Wells, Williams duel for GOP nod in Syracuse-area race for Congress

Republican voters in the newly drawn 22nd Congressional District have a choice: Do they nominate someone who is similar to the current Syracuse-area representative, or a political novice with more conservative views?

The candidates for the GOP nomination are Steve Wells, a former criminal prosecutor in Fort Worth, Texas, who returned to central New York and co-founded American Food and Vending Corporation in the town of Salina, and Brandon Williams, a former nuclear submarine officer in the U.S. Navy who later became a tech entrepreneur.

Wells, R-Cazenovia, was a late entrant into the central New York congressional race. He declared his candidacy after a court-appointed special master redrew the state's congressional maps. He quickly earned the support of the four Republican chairs in the 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small part of Oswego County.

Williams, R-Sennett (Cayuga County), had a head start. He planned to run in the 22nd district that was drawn by the Democratic state legislature before Republicans successfully challenged the constitutionality of the maps. He won the state Conservative Party's endorsement — support he continues to have as he runs in the new 22nd district.

While Williams has not ran for political office, Wells has experience as a congressional candidate. In 2016, he sought the Republican nomination after U.S. Rep. Richard Hanna decided to not run for reelection. Wells lost in the GOP primary to Claudia Tenney, who is now representing the Utica area in Congress.

In this primary, both candidates tout their conservative credentials. Wells points to his experience as a prosecutor and how that makes him best equipped to tackle rising crime rates. Both men have backgrounds in business and plenty to say about high inflation — they have criticized President Joe Biden, a Democrat, for his handling of the economy.

Where they differ could decide the outcome of the primary. Williams makes it clear that he opposes abortion and is the pro-life candidate in the race. Wells doesn't offer a personal stance but thinks it's an issue that should be left up to the states.

Williams supports former President Donald Trump, an important point for many GOP voters. Wells won't commit to supporting Trump and says he will vote for whoever is the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

At a recent forum hosted by the Eastwood Rotary Club in Syracuse, the two Republicans made their case for why they are the best GOP candidate in the race. Wells highlighted his background as the founder of a business and stint as a prosecutor, noting that the top two issues facing the country are crime and inflation.

"I have the experience, the only one with the experience, who knows what needs to be done to get our economy back on track," Wells said. "I don't need to be trained."

Regarding crime, he said that "every day you wake up and there's a different shooting. We've got to put an end to it."

Williams countered that as a trained nuclear engineer and entrepreneur, he has the expertise to address complex economic issues, along with geopolitical and regulatory issues.

"What central New York needs is a rebirth of manufacturing," he said. "It's the best opportunity we've had in 100 years. It's that kind of vision to understand the complexities in entrepreneurship that it takes to bring up those kinds of issues."

Early voting began on Saturday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 21. Primary Day is Tuesday, Aug. 23.