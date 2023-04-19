As part of New York's clean energy push, two state agencies partnered to install more than 75,000 solar panels at five prisons.

The New York Power Authority placed the solar arrays at Eastern, Green Haven, Greene, Mid-State and Wende correctional facilities, which are operated by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The solar panels at Greene and Wende correctional facilities will produce 6.9 megawatts of energy, while the three remaining sites will generate 4.9 megawatts.

The power produced by the solar panels is enough to provide electricity to 7,000 homes.

The installation of the solar panels at the five prisons is expected to save the state more than $10 million in energy costs and reduce carbon emissions by 4,500 tons, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

"Achieving New York's ambitious climate and clean energy goals requires historic investments in renewable energy," Hochul said in a statement. "By installing more than 75,000 solar panels at DOCCS facilities, New York continues to lead by example, paving the way for a brighter, greener future for all."

Another agency, the state Energy Research and Development Authority, supported the solar projects with more than $5.2 million from the NY-Sun initiative.

There are more clean energy projects in the works at state prisons. The New York Power Authority has 33 projects planned for DOCCS correctional facilities and the agencies are working on plans for $230 million in energy efficiency improvements. The actions will reduce the department's carbon emissions by more than 50,000 metric tons.

"DOCCS is proud of its participating in helping fulfill the governor's vision of reducing carbon emissions with the installation of solar arrays on correctional facility property to offset our carbon footprint," said Anthony Annucci, acting DOCCS commissioner. "As the department continues with our mission to improve public safety, it is critical that we are conscientious of the impact of that work, particularly in support of the state's climate initiatives."

The projects will aid the state's effort to meet the standards set under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. By 2030, 70% of the state's electricity must come from renewable energy sources.