Pro-Trump boat parade trend comes to Owasco Lake

"As far as I'm concerned I feel like people on the left, not even people on the left, really, just people that disagree with Trump, it's almost as if they can say whatever, wherever, whenever, and there's not really a problem with it," Nick said. "But then it's like if I say something about Trump then I get looks and stuff like that."

Saying he was aware of other similar boating events, Nick said he believed one reason why people had taken to their boats to support Trump was the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing.

Tom Lipiska and Paul Glowacki were among those who were present earlier in the event. They weren't boating but wanted to show their support. Lipiska said he attended a similar event on Seneca Lake a couple weeks ago and planned to attend another out on Cayuga Lake next week. They both said they felt more people would have been at the event Saturday if the weather had been nicer.

"People with boats like Trump, apparently," Lipiska said.

"People with boats know how to enjoy themselves," Glowacki added.

They said they both felt boating was better than rioting that has been occurring in some American cities in recent months amid social justice protests.