Problem Solvers back Katko bill to bolster federal COVID-19 response

A bipartisan group is supporting a bill introduced by U.S. Rep. John Katko that aims to enhance the federal government's response for surges in COVID-19 cases.

The Problem Solvers Caucus, which has 25 Democratic and 25 Republican members, endorsed the legislation on Tuesday. Katko, R-Camillus, and U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, an Illinois Democrat. According to Katko's office, more than 75% of the caucus agreed to support the measure.

The bill would require federal agencies to develop plans detailing how they would respond to future spikes in COVID-19 cases. These reports would be submitted to Congress.

In the plans, agencies would include their goals, challenges they may face if there is another outbreak and how they would communicate with Congress.

"With central New York and communities across the nation still reeling from the devastating impacts of the pandemic, it's extremely troubling to now see reports of COVID-19 spiking in many states," Katko said. "Americans deserve assurances that the administration and federal government are fully prepared to prevent and respond to additional waves of the virus."