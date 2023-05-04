A political action committee founded by state Sen. Rachel May and progressive leaders from central New York counties is endorsing three candidates in upcoming local Democratic primary elections.

Upstate Progressive PAC is supporting Maurice Brown for Onondaga County Legislature (15th district), Celeste Friend for Utica mayor and Alexander Marion for Syracuse city auditor.

The three Democrats are in primary elections with party-backed candidates. Brown and Tim Rudd, who serves as Syracuse's city budget director, are vying for the Democratic nomination in the 15th district. Rudd won the Onondaga County Democratic Committee's designation in February.

Brown is an Army veteran who has been active in Democratic politics. He is employed as a success coach at Onondaga Community College.

"Local elections are where the changes that impact your day-to-day life happen!" Brown said in a statement. "UP PAC has been founded to ensure progressive values are represented on the local level! I'm glad to have their support and am eager to work with them going forward!"

Marion, who is an aide to state Sen. Michael Gianaris, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, is challenging Syracuse City Auditor Nader Maroun. Maroun, who has the Onondaga County Democratic Committee's backing, is seeking a second term.

"I am thrilled to endorse by the Upstate Progressive PAC because they know how our communities need strong, progressive leadership to grow and thrive," Marion said.

Friend, a member of the Utica Common Council, is running to succeed Mayor Robert Palmieri, who is not seeking reelection due to term limits. The Democratic primary pits Friend against another member of the council, Frank DiBrango. DiBrango has the Utica Democratic Committee's endorsement in the race.

"Upstate New York needs real Democrats who are ready to build power in our communities and put that power to good use, improving the lives of everyone who lives here," Friend said. "But we also need to work together and build strong collaborative relationships with other Democrats. That is why I am so happy to have UP PAC's support, and am ready to work together with other progressive Democrats across our region."

The primary election will be held Tuesday, June 27.

The goal of the PAC is to support, through fundraising and training, progressive candidates in central New York. According to a news release, the PAC will be focused on "high-impact races and candidates" in six counties: Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego.