Project in Auburn will require water shut-offs, traffic detours

Traffic patterns will change and some overnight water shut-offs will occur during an upcoming water main repair project in Auburn.

The city is planning a water main repair at the intersection of Genesee Street and Seminary Avenue. This work will begin Monday, Aug. 16, and will require a modified traffic pattern in the immediate area for the entire week.

Water shut-downs associated with the work will be scheduled between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. to minimize impacts to downtown business. Auburn Water & Sewer Department Supervisor Tom Gabak will be making contact with businesses and residents in buildings directly affected by the work.

Anyone with additional questions may contact Gabak at (315) 604-6481 or Director of City Municipal Utilities Seth N. Jensen at (315) 255-4180.

