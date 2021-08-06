 Skip to main content
Project in Auburn will require water shut-offs, traffic detours
INFRASTRUCTURE

  • Updated
Map

Portions of Genesee Street and Seminary Avenue in Auburn will be affected by an upcoming water main repair project.

 Provided

Traffic patterns will change and some overnight water shut-offs will occur during an upcoming water main repair project in Auburn.

The city is planning a water main repair at the intersection of Genesee Street and Seminary Avenue. This work will begin Monday, Aug. 16, and will require a modified traffic pattern in the immediate area for the entire week.

Water shut-downs associated with the work will be scheduled between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. to minimize impacts to downtown business. Auburn Water & Sewer Department Supervisor Tom Gabak will be making contact with businesses and residents in buildings directly affected by the work.

Anyone with additional questions may contact Gabak at (315) 604-6481 or Director of City Municipal Utilities Seth N. Jensen at (315) 255-4180.

