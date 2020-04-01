Projection: NY coronavirus deaths could top 16,000

Nearly 2,000 people have died after contracting the coronavirus in New York. According to one model, the death toll could rise to a much higher number over the next few months.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday cited projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations, which was launched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, that shows 16,000 New Yorkers could die of the coronavirus.
Based on the IHME model, the number of deaths in New York and across the country would rise in April, May and June before leveling off over the summer.
By early August, the organization estimates that COVID-19 will kill 93,765 Americans. With New York accounting for about one-sixth of the total, Cuomo hopes other states will take the pandemic seriously.
"It's a New York problem today," Cuomo said. "Tomorrow it's a Kansas problem and a Texas problem and a New Mexico problem."
While there are COVID-19 hot spots in other states, New York has the most confirmed cases and deaths. There are 83,712 positive cases in New York — nearly 65,000 more than New Jersey, which has the second-highest number of cases.
The number of deaths in New York increased by nearly 400, from 1,550 to 1,941, since Tuesday.
Cuomo provided more details about the projection models the state is using to determine how many hospital beds and ventilators will be needed when the coronavirus cases peak in New York. He highlighted two models — one that projects the need based on low compliance with social distancing guidelines and another with estimates if there is high compliance with social distancing.
The model that factors in low compliance with social distancing standards estimates the state will need 110,000 hospital beds and 37,000 ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients. This is a projection that Cuomo has shared at previous briefings.
If there is high compliance with social distancing guidelines, then the state would need 75,000 hospitals and 25,000 ventilators for COVID-19 patients.
Both models project that the outbreak will peak in late April. The main difference is the number of cases.
Cuomo said the state is using a "moderate model" for its plans because, with the higher models, "we don't even have a chance of meeting that capacity anyway."
"There is no possible way we could get there," he said.
In other news:
• The fastest way to get the economy restarted, according to Cuomo, is to have rapid testing available.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a COVID-19 test that can get results within 15 minutes. The rapid tests, Cuomo said, will not only help get the economy running again but it will "end the anxiety."
"Not knowing if I'm positive, my friend is positive, my loved one is positive. Not knowing when this is going to end," he said. "When does it end? How does it end? I think the testing is going to be the best mechanism to do that."
Regeneron, a New York-based company, is producing 500,000 test kits that will be distributed across the state at no charge. The first batch of tests was delivered on Monday.
Corning Inc. donated 100,000 tubes that can be used for testing. The company also provided 500,000 tubes at a reduced cost, according to Cuomo.
• Cuomo said New York City playgrounds will be closed to prevent large gatherings and encourage social distancing.
"You still see too many situations with too much density by young people," he added.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.