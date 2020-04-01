Projection: NY coronavirus deaths could top 16,000

Nearly 2,000 people have died after contracting the coronavirus in New York. According to one model, the death toll could rise to a much higher number over the next few months.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday cited projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations, which was launched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, that shows 16,000 New Yorkers could die of the coronavirus.

Based on the IHME model, the number of deaths in New York and across the country would rise in April, May and June before leveling off over the summer.

By early August, the organization estimates that COVID-19 will kill 93,765 Americans. With New York accounting for about one-sixth of the total, Cuomo hopes other states will take the pandemic seriously.

"It's a New York problem today," Cuomo said. "Tomorrow it's a Kansas problem and a Texas problem and a New Mexico problem."

While there are COVID-19 hot spots in other states, New York has the most confirmed cases and deaths. There are 83,712 positive cases in New York — nearly 65,000 more than New Jersey, which has the second-highest number of cases.

The number of deaths in New York increased by nearly 400, from 1,550 to 1,941, since Tuesday.