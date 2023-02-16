A well-timed proposal to raise the Cayuga County clerk's salary could increase interest in the open seat this year.

The county Legislature's Ways and Means Committee advanced a proposal on Wednesday that would increase the clerk's salary by 3% annually beginning in 2025.

The county clerk's salary is $83,047. With a 3% annual raise, the salary will increase to $85,538 in 2025, $88,104 in 2026 and $90,747 in 2027.

County lawmakers will vote to approve the pay hike at their full meeting on Tuesday. According to County Attorney Chris Palermo, a local law is not necessary because legislators are acting before the new term for the clerk.

Longtime Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer, a Republican, will not run for reelection this year. So far, Legislator Chris Petrus is the only announced candidate for clerk. Petrus, a Republican, has abstained from committee discussions about the proposed pay increase.

Petrus may not be alone, especially if the pay hike is adopted. During the committee meeting, County Attorney Chris Palermo noted that any prospective clerk candidates will know what the salary is before they file petitions this year. The petitioning process begins Feb. 28 and concludes in early April.

For now, Democrats do not have a candidate for county clerk. Dia Carabajal, chair of the local Democratic committee, told The Citizen that there have been conversations with a few people about the open position.

With the potential pay hike, though, she thinks there may be increased interest in running for county clerk.

"That could be very appealing to people out there," Carabajal said. "I would not be surprised. That is a good raise. We have a few people. We might have a few more choices. More choices are better all the way around."

The county clerk serves a four-year term and oversees four departments, including the local Department of Motor Vehicles. The clerk is also the county's records management officer.