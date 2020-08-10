Protective equipment shortages persist at some NY nursing homes

Clyne conceded his members were “frustrated” over the lack of personal protective equipment and testing availability, but added, “I don’t know if that was beyond the Health Department’s control.”

In early April, Clyne said, nursing homes were using 12 million pieces of personal protective equipment weekly.

Zucker, in his testimony, had said the Health Department had provided a total of 14 million pieces of protective equipment to nursing homes.

Democratic State Sen. James Skoufis asked Hanse and Clyne if any nursing homes had their licenses suspended or were placed in receivership during the pandemic. The industry officials said they were not aware of any such actions.

“Many of these nursing homes had many, many violations in the last couple years leading up to pandemic,” Skoufis said, while asking whether the Health Department merely imposed “slaps on the wrist.”

“I don’t feel it’s lax,” Clyne said of enforcement. “If anything, they go too far.”

Lindsay Heckler, the supervising attorney at the Center for Elder Law & Justice in Buffalo, who was scheduled to address the hearing later Monday, submitted extensive written suggestions to improve nursing home operations.