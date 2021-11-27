Public feedback sought on new skatepark for Auburn

The city of Auburn is planning a new skatepark, and community members are welcome to participate in the process.

Auburn is commissioning a new concrete skatepark to replace the current facility at Casey Park, the city said in a news release. People can weigh in on the project by going to tinyurl.com/caseyparkskatepark to take a survey on the park's design. The survey will be open through Tuesday, Dec. 14.

City residents can also come to a public meeting on the project from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St. The city said members of the design team at Grindline Skateparks, which the city has contracted with for the project's design, will be present, and those who attend the meeting will have an opportunity to win prizes, including a skateboard deck from KRUDCO Skate Shop.

Community Development Block Grant funding will be used for the design of the new skatepark, and the timeline for construction of the park depends on funding availability. The anticipated timeline for the project is set for design development from November 2021 to February 2022; final design work from February to March 2022; bids for construction March to May 2022; and construction from July to December 2022.

Those seeking more information can call the city's Office of Planning and Economic Development at (315) 253-3513 or email Senior Planner Renee Jensen at rjensen@auburnny.gov.

