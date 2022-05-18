Public hearing to be held on Auburn city budget proposal

Members of the Auburn community will be able to give input on the city's proposed budget at a public hearing Thursday.

Auburn Comptroller Rachel Jacobs' 2022-23 final proposed budget presentation, shown to the city council at an April 28 meeting, outlined a general fund of $43,508,785. That number would account for a 6.58% bump over the 2022 revised budget. A $1.25 million budget gap could be covered through fund balance, Jacob's presentation slides said. The recommended property tax levy boost is 2.28%, or $285,000.

A 13% sales tax increase over the actual 2021 collections, or $1.3 million, is projected. That is over the 6.3% sales tax hike built into Auburn's preliminary budget shown at a April 7 meeting. Budget requests made by city council members at an earlier meeting were also included in the recommended budget, such as $58,777 toward city hall security and $5,000 for a trap, neuter and release program for cats in the city.

Solid waste collection charges would also be increasing, as the council heard in a presentation in late April, where the fee would be $240 per unit, as opposed to the present rate of $120 for a single-unit property, with higher fees for multi-unit properties.

The budget hearing will be held at the Auburn City Council meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Memorial City Hall, according to a notice on Auburn's website regarding the hearing.

The budget document can be found on the city website at AuburnNY.gov. Residents can obtain paper copies of the plan by emailing Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason at cmason@auburnny.gov.

The budget hearing notice said people can turn in comments on the recommended budget to the mayor and other council members before 5 p.m. Thursday by emailing written comments through Auburn's city budget comments page. Comments can be mailed through the U.S. Postal Service, addressed to the mayor and city council at Memorial City Hall, First Floor, 24 South Street, Auburn, and people may leave comments by voicemail at (315) 255-4104.

The city council is currently set to vote on the budget at its June 2 meeting.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.