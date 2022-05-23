Public hearings set for Cayuga County Legislature districts, administrator post

Cayuga County residents may vote this fall on whether to reduce the size of the county Legislature and whether to establish a new form of government led by an elected executive.

But months before the November election, they will have an opportunity this week to sound off on proposed local laws related to both.

Two public hearings have been scheduled for the Legislature's monthly meeting on Tuesday night. One hearing is for putting a referendum on the fall ballot that would ask voters to reduce the number of county legislators from 15 to 11, with two districts carved out of the city of Auburn and two removed from the 23 towns in the county.

The proposed redistricting plan was advanced by the Legislature last month, although there was some opposition to the idea from a few legislators concerned that a reduction diminishes the voice of constituents.

Proponents say the Legislature could move away from the current weighted system that allocates the voting power individual legislators have based on population within the districts. An 11-member Legislature could operate with a "one person, one vote" system in place.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Cayuga County Legislature public hearings WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 WHERE: Cayuga County Office Building, Sixth Floor Legislature Chambers, 160 Genesee St., Auburn. Residents can also submit comment over the phone during the hearing by calling (315) 294-8051.

The other public hearing set for Tuesday night involves the leadership position that's still on the books in Cayuga County even though it hasn't been filled since the spring of 2019.

The Legislature is weighing a local law to abolish the position of county administrator. The county has operated without that position filled for three years after lawmakers decided to explore other forms of government because of high turnover in the administrator post.

The Legislature has not officially moved forward on an alternative to the administrator-led government, but the Republican-led majority caucus has been working on a proposal to establish a county charter that could lead to an elected executive in charge. Such a change would require voter approval.

Cayuga County lawmakers set public hearing for redistricting plan The Cayuga County Legislature will hold a public hearing on a proposal to redraw legislative district maps and reduce the number of seats from…

In a vote last month on setting the public hearing for getting rid of the administrator position, the Democratic minority caucus was opposed. Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman said that until the county Legislature establishes a long-term leadership structure, it's premature to eliminate the administrator.

Chairman David Gould said the primary purpose of the proposal is to correct some issues that exist related to chain of command. Some county positions have descriptions that report directly to the unfilled administrator, which can head to oversight issues.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0