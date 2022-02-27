'Putting a farm into hospice': Cayuga County farmers pan wage board's OT plan

Jason Turek, a fourth-generation farmer in the town of Genoa, did not mince words when sharing how he thought a proposed 40-hour overtime threshold would affect agriculture in Cayuga County and New York.

"I would describe it as putting a farm into hospice," said Turek, who has 130 employees at his vegetable farm. "It's an exit plan is what it is."

Turek's comments are in line with what many farmers have said about lowering the overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours. A three-member wage board recommended a phased-in schedule that would lower the number of hours needed for overtime pay over a 10-year period.

The wage board's recommendation will be forwarded to state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon, who will make a final determination. Reardon could accept the plan or reject it. Farmers like Turek are hoping for the latter.

The debate over overtime pay for farmers heated up in 2019 when the state Legislature passed the Farm Laborers Fair Practices Act and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed it into law. The law included a provision that set the overtime threshold at 60 hours a week, but a wage board would determine whether it would remain at that level or lowered to 40 hours a week, the standard in many other industries.

Several farmworkers advocated for the change. Crispin Hernandez, a member leader for the Workers' Center of Central New York, said he worked at a dairy farm where he was expected to work 70 hours without a day of rest.

"The law that was passed offers basic rights," Hernandez said. "Workers like us, people of color are doing the work that used to be done by African Americans who then were first enslaved and later paid but exploited. Now it's us immigrants. We can work 50-60 hours a week if that's what employers need, but we need and deserve overtime pay after 40 hours."

Rodolfo Mendez, a worker at Pindar Vineyards on Long Island and member of RWDSU Local 338, the first union representing farm laborers in New York, said he works 53 hours a week but does not get overtime pay. The threshold, he said, is "unreasonably high."

"We work hard every day to ensure that our employer is successful because we know that if they are not successful, neither are we," Mendez said. "By helping our employers thrive economically, we are also securing our own financial security. A lower overtime threshold would change the lives of farmworkers. We deserve fair pay for our labor, and a guarantee that as workers we are fully equal in the eyes of the state."

At the end of 2020, the three-member wage board — New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, former New York State AFL-CIO President Denis Hughes and former Buffalo Urban League President Brenda McDuffie — said they needed more time to explore whether the overtime threshold should be changed. Reardon kept the 60-hour standard in place for one more year and reconvened the wage board in 2021.

The wage board did not make a recommendation before the end of 2021. Instead, it announced plans for more virtual hearings in January.

Turek was one of several farmers who testified at the hearings. He told The Citizen that he felt the wage board — Hughes and McDuffie voted for the recommendations, while Fisher opposed the lower threshold — made up its mind before the hearings.

Jon Patterson, a sixth-generation dairy farmer in the town of Aurelius, agreed.

"We're pretty devastated and disheartened with what came down," said Patterson, who watched the hearings with his wife. "I think that this is going to be very devastating to agriculture if it goes through and to the rural economy. We do an awful lot of business in the rural community. If we either downsize or go out of business because of this, there's going to be a ripple effect that's widespread."

Patterson has 25 full-time and 10 part-time employees at his farm. They have been able to make the existing 60-hour threshold work over the last few years. But he thinks lowering it to 40, even if it's over a 10-year period, will hurt his employees who want to work as many hours as they can. Those who work part-time jobs, he said, come to the farm to supplement their income or because they like the work.

He expects that it will have some impact on his business, but acknowledged that his operation isn't the same now as it was 10 years ago.

"We're either going to have keep getting bigger, which comes along with a lot of challenges, to help dilute these added costs, or we're going to have to downsize and lay people off to be able to figure out what level are we going to be sustainable at. That's our goal — to be sustainable for the next generation if they want an opportunity to be here."

A study released by Cornell University found some farmers would either shutter their operations or move to another state. Turek, who has a farming business in South Florida, wants to remain in Cayuga County. But he admitted that moving to Florida "may be a possibility at some point."

"We're really going to have to go forward looking case by case and decide if it's the best move we can make for the farm," he said. "There is no expansion plan. Under the current set of circumstances, you'd be silly to try to grow more or do more given what's going on here."

Patterson and Turek think that it would be better if the overtime threshold for farmworkers was set by the federal government. If there was a federal standard, they say it would "level the playing field" for farms.

For now, the Cayuga County farmers hope Reardon, along with Gov. Kathy Hochul, will listen to the concerns expressed by farms across the state. They extended invitations to both state officials to come visit their farms and speak with employees.

"We'd love to let these guys get their feet on the ground and hear what is going on," Turek said.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

