'Queer Eye' designer, 'Better Call Saul' star among donors to CNY Democrats for Congress

TV stars, former candidates and a clothing company founder are among the donors to the three Democrats seeking the party's nomination in New York's 24th Congressional District.

Bob Odenkirk, who stars as Saul Goodman in the hit TV series "Better Call Saul," donated $500 to Roger Misso's campaign. Odenkirk, an actor whose film credits include roles in "The Post" and "Little Women," has contributed to other Democratic candidates. He gave $3,000 to Mark Kelly, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Arizona.

There was another donation to Misso's campaign from Paul Marcarelli, who is best known for his role as the "Can You Hear Me Now?" guy in Verizon ads. Marcarelli is now a pitchman for Sprint. He donated $1,000 to Misso's campaign. He previously contributed $500.

Misso, D-Syracuse, also received $250 from Juanita Perez Williams. Perez Williams ran for Congress in 2018, but lost to Dana Balter in the Democratic primary.

