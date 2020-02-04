'Queer Eye' designer, 'Better Call Saul' star among donors to CNY Democrats for Congress

TV stars, former candidates and a clothing company founder are among the donors to the three Democrats seeking the party's nomination in New York's 24th Congressional District.
Bob Odenkirk, who stars as Saul Goodman in the hit TV series "Better Call Saul," donated $500 to Roger Misso's campaign. Odenkirk, an actor whose film credits include roles in "The Post" and "Little Women," has contributed to other Democratic candidates. He gave $3,000 to Mark Kelly, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Arizona.
There was another donation to Misso's campaign from Paul Marcarelli, who is best known for his role as the "Can You Hear Me Now?" guy in Verizon ads. Marcarelli is now a pitchman for Sprint. He donated $1,000 to Misso's campaign. He previously contributed $500.
Misso, D-Syracuse, also received $250 from Juanita Perez Williams. Perez Williams ran for Congress in 2018, but lost to Dana Balter in the Democratic primary.
Balter, D-Syracuse, is running again this year. Her notable donors include the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which donated $5,000 to her campaign. The caucus endorsed Balter in the 24th district race.
The owners of Patagonia, a popular American outdoor clothing company, also supported Balter's campaign. Yvon Chouinard, principal and founder of the company, donated $2,800. Malinda Chouinard, co-owner of Patagonia, gave $2,800.
Francis Conole received backing from a handful of notable contributors. Jeffrey Gural, a real estate developer and owner of Tioga Downs Casino in the Southern Tier, donated $3,000. Steven Williams, who ran for Congress in 2016, chipped in $250.
Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to former President Barack Obama who now runs his own public relations firm, contributed $500 to Conole's campaign. And Thom Filicia, a Syracuse native who was an interior designer on "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," made a $588.09 in-kind contribution. He covered catering expenses for a Conole campaign fundraiser.
The three Democrats are vying for the nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in the general election. Katko, R-Camillus, is seeking a fourth term in Congress.
