Record number of tickets issued, IDs seized in NY underage drinking crackdown

New York issued a record number of tickets and seized hundreds of IDs as part of the state's underage drinking enforcement initiative in 2019.

There were 1,016 tickets issued — up from 922 in 2018 — to underage people who attempted to buy alcoholic beverages. The number of fake licenses and IDs seized increased from 892 in 2018 to 918 last year, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

A regional breakdown provided by Cuomo's office shows there were 325 tickets issued and 269 fake IDs seized in the Finger Lakes region — the most of any region in New York. Central New York had the second-highest number of tickets issued with 213.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles led Operation Prevent, which is a year-round effort to combat underage drinking. The initiative focuses on the sale of alcohol to minors at bars, concert venues, restaurants and other retailers.

DMV investigators executed sweeps at 127 locations across New York in 2019. The state Liquor Authority also participated in the crackdown, which led to 480 charges for selling alcohol to minors.