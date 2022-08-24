Recount possible in Auburn-area NY Senate Conservative primary

A manual recount is possible in the Conservative primary for the 48th Senate District seat.

Justin Coretti leads Julie Abbott by 17 votes, 275 to 258, in the race for the Conservative nomination. State law requires a recount in an election if the margin of victory is 20 votes or less.

The boards of elections in Cayuga and Onondaga counties — the 48th district includes all of Cayuga and most of Onondaga — are preparing for a hand count.

Katie Lacey, a Cayuga County elections commissioner, told The Citizen on Wednesday that there are a handful of affidavits that need to be counted. Otherwise, all absentee ballots that the board received are already included in the tally.

It's possible that there could be some late-arriving absentee ballots — the ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 23 and received by Tuesday, Aug. 30 to be counted by the elections board. But she said they did not receive any on Tuesday.

In Onondaga County, there are five Conservative absentee ballots that have not been counted, according to Dustin Czarny, one of the county's elections commissioners.

"I would guess that if things don't change, if we don't get a few more ballots, it would be likely that it would remain within that margin (for a recount)," Lacey said.

Coretti, an Owasco attorney, challenged Abbott, a Republican and Onondaga County legislator, after she was authorized to run on the Conservative line. Some Conservatives, particularly those in Cayuga County, disagreed with Abbott's positions on certain issues, namely abortion and gun rights, that they believe aren't aligned with the party's beliefs.

The candidates each won their home counties. Coretti won by a nearly 2-to-1 margin in Cayuga County, 132 to 68, and Abbott took Onondaga County by 47 votes, 190 to 143.

If Coretti's lead holds, he will be the Conservative nominee in the 48th district. State Sen. Rachel May, a Democrat, is seeking a third term. Abbott is on the Republican line.

May, D-Syracuse, already had an advantage because Democrats outnumber Republicans by nearly 23,000 in the 48th district. But with Coretti on the ballot, it's likely that he will siphon votes from Abbott and hurt the Republican's chances of defeating the Democratic incumbent.