Recovering from COVID-19, Seward urges public to follow health guidelines

Seward was placed on a ventilator — an indication that he couldn't breathe well on his own. Cindy Seward wrote in a Facebook post that her husband's condition deteriorated and "became dire."

Jim Seward slowly improved and was taken off the ventilator. A few days later, he was moved out of the intensive care unit. A week after that, he was discharged from the hospital.

His recovery is remarkable because he is part of the vulnerable population considered at high risk of serious illness. While he is 68 years old, he's also receiving treatment for cancer. He was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016. After being in remission for more than three years, he announced last fall that the disease returned.