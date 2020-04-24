Recovering from COVID-19, Seward urges public to follow health guidelines

After a two-week hospital stay with a severe case of the coronavirus, state Sen. Jim Seward is hoping others will avoid what he endured.
Seward, R-Milford, on Thursday urged the public to continue observing health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He outlined several recommendations from the state Department of Health, including handwashing for at least 20 seconds, avoiding close contact with sick people and cleaning frequently touched objects and surfaces.
He also reminded people who are sick to stay home.
"I have heard of those who are not taking health recommendations seriously, and I can tell you from my experience — that is a crucial mistake," Seward said.
Seward's office announced in late March that he and his wife, Cindy, tested positive for the coronavirus. While Cindy was isolated at home, Sen. Seward was hospitalized at Albany Medical Center. His symptoms worsened and he was moved to the intensive care unit.
Seward was placed on a ventilator — an indication that he couldn't breathe well on his own. Cindy Seward wrote in a Facebook post that her husband's condition deteriorated and "became dire."
Jim Seward slowly improved and was taken off the ventilator. A few days later, he was moved out of the intensive care unit. A week after that, he was discharged from the hospital.
His recovery is remarkable because he is part of the vulnerable population considered at high risk of serious illness. While he is 68 years old, he's also receiving treatment for cancer. He was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016. After being in remission for more than three years, he announced last fall that the disease returned.
Seward announced in January that he will not seek reelection as he continues to receive cancer treatments.
With his COVID-19 fight behind him, Seward has resumed some of his senatorial duties. He joined Senate Republicans this week in asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo to provide information on which regions within New York meet federal guidelines to reopen businesses.
While Seward believes regions must prepare for the reboot, he also wants to ensure there's a proper balance between economics and public health.
"Following safety guidelines has put us in position to start looking ahead, and I urge everyone to keep up the fight," he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
