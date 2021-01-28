Redistricting amendment will be on NY ballots in fall

They will draw redistricting maps, which must be approved by the Legislature. This form of an independent commission has never been used before, as redistricting occurs once every 10 years.

The 2014 amendment also limits the power of a party when it holds a simple majority in both chambers of the Legislature.

The amendment the Legislature just approved to appear on the ballot in November would, among other things, reverse that, allowing a party with a majority in both the Senate and Assembly — as the Democrats have now — to have more power over the redistricting process.

Redistricting is a contentious topic. Where district lines are drawn on a map can shift state power to one party or another, eliminate a district or make it harder for a political party to win specific districts by cutting or adding areas of the district that lean more toward a certain political party.

In 2014 when the constitutional amendment was approved, the Republicans controlled the Senate and the Democrats controlled the Assembly, meaning they had a majority of seats in their respective chambers. Now Democrats control both chambers.

The commission’s bipartisan makeup would remain the same under this amendment, but Democrats could have more power to reject and redraw maps.