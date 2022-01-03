Redistricting commission agrees: Cayuga County shouldn't be in CNY congressional districts

The New York Independent Redistricting Commission failed to reach a consensus on new congressional and state legislative district maps, but they found common ground on one point: Auburn, along with Cayuga County, should be in sprawling districts that extend to the westernmost parts of the state.

The redistricting commission met Monday and voted to submit two competing plans to the state Legislature for consideration. While lawmakers could vote to adopt either plan, it's more likely that they will choose to draw their own lines.

Under the Democrats' plan, Auburn and southern Cayuga County would be in the redrawn 23rd Congressional District, which would extend south to Elmira and west to Lake Erie. The northern part of the county would be in the newly drawn 24th district, which would extend from Oswego County to Niagara County in western New York.

Republicans offered a similar proposal, with one slight difference. The 23rd district would cover parts of western New York, the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes region. Southern Cayuga County would be in this district, but not Auburn. The city would be in the 24th district with northern Cayuga County. That district would stretch as far west as Erie and Niagara counties.

Under both proposals, Cayuga County would have new representation. The new 23rd district includes much of the same territory as the existing 23rd district represented by U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, who will not seek reelection this year. The redrawn 24th would be largely comprised of areas in the existing 27th district represented by U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs.

It would be a significant change for the county, which was kept whole when the current 24th district was drawn in 2012.

Before those maps, the county was split into two districts, the 24th and 25th, that were in place from 2003 to 2013. The city of Auburn and southern Cayuga County was in a district that included the Utica area, while the northern part of the county was placed in a district with all of Syracuse and Onondaga County, along with Wayne County and part of Monroe County.

The redistricting commission's proposed maps are similar to how Cayuga County was divided into three congressional districts from 1993 to 2003. Part of Auburn and the town of Aurelius was in a district that stretched west into some Buffalo suburbs. A portion of the city and southern Cayuga was in the 31st district that included much of the Southern Tier.

