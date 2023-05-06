Ten years ago, I rushed back from Syracuse to cover President Barack Obama's arrival in Auburn. In the large crowd that gathered on North Street, I spotted a familiar face.

Assemblyman Gary Finch.

As a Republican, Finch was far from an Obama fan. But this wasn't about politics. For Finch, it was the history of the moment — a sitting president visiting his hometown.

The next day, I saw Finch again. He joined another large gathering outside of the Harriet Tubman Home, a rumored stop for the president that day. When Obama did not visit the landmark, some locals were outraged. Finch shared his frustration with me for a story I wrote about the perceived presidential snub.

There were some people who did not like Finch's comments. They thought it was unfair since there was no guarantee of a presidential visit. But Finch was doing the job he was elected to do: Represent the people of the Auburn area.

Finch, a longtime state assemblyman who represented parts of Cayuga County for more than 20 years, died Friday.

As a politics reporter at The Citizen for the last 13-plus years, I covered Finch for a bulk of that time, from late 2009 when I started to his retirement at the end of 2020. He was the first elected official who gave me his cellphone number — a big help when budgets were finalized and session was winding down.

I knew when I interviewed Finch I would need to set aside some time. He was a natural storyteller. One budget process may remind him of another, so he would share those memories with me. On one occasion, I called him during one of the final days of the legislative session — a busy time as lawmakers are voting on a lot of bills before wrapping up for the year. He picked up the phone and I could hear people talking in the background.

Finch was seated on the Assembly floor. I pulled up the webcast and there he was, phone in hand, talking to me during voting. I asked him if I was interrupting and he insisted it wasn't a problem. We had a 20-minute conversation.

That's one thing I will remember about Gary Finch. He always made time for you. He was accessible at a time when you usually have to jump through hoops to speak to an elected official.

Six years ago, I wrote an investigative story that did not paint him in a positive light. For his supporters, it was viewed as a hit piece. Some even suggested I had a personal issue with Finch. Neither were true, but in the political world, this is how these types of stories are viewed.

When I learned of Finch's death, the person who shared the news prefaced it by saying that I wasn't a "big fan" of the assemblyman.

My relationship with Finch remains the longest I've had with any elected official in our area. I covered his campaigns and legislative career for more than 10 years. With him, as with others, I've approached this job the same: I will hold you accountable, while also informing readers about your work. I am not a friend. I am not a foe.

In December 2020, I called Finch with the intent of doing an exit interview — a chance to reflect on his career in public service. The pandemic had other ideas. He was hospitalized with COVID-19. The first time I spoke to him while he was in the hospital, he could not talk for a long period of time.

I called him again when his condition improved. We talked about doing the exit interview at some point in the future — unfortunately, due to the COVID onslaught that would occur in the months to come, that never happened. But during the call, I wanted to clear the air.

I told him what I truly thought about him — that he was an honorable public servant who represented our community well for many years. I also shared how he helped me as a reporter and the great respect I had for him. I don't know if my comments changed his view of that earlier story, but that was not the message I wanted to convey. The point was that the story did not change my view of him.

What I will remember is the assemblyman who picked up the phone to share his views on the budget process. I will remember an elected leader who put Cayuga County first, even with other counties in his district. I will remember the person who, for the love of his community, joined a large crowd to see a president visit his hometown.

Gary Finch is gone, but his legacy lives on.